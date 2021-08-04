PAN vs. SHA Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Pondicherry T20 match - August 5th, 2021

The Panthers XI meet Sharks XI in the second match of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Thursday, August 5, 2021.

Panthers XI finished second in the points table last season. They won four out of six games and had a successful run in the Pondicherry T20 Tournament.

Similarly, the Sharks XI also won four out of six games. However, they were placed third in the table owing to a lower net run rate.

Therefore, both sides performed well in the previous season of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament.

As the league is back this time around, they will look to repeat the same. With two top teams squaring off, this should be an exciting battle.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the Pondicherry T20 fixture between Panthers XI and Sharks XI.

#3 Jasvanth S

Jasvanth was the leading wicket-taker for Sharks XI in the previous edition of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament.

He picked up nine wickets from six games, averaging 12.22 with a strike rate of 15.33. Jasvanth bowled with an impressive economy of just 4.78.

Sharks XI will once again rely on him to come good this season.

#2 Rohit Damodaren

Right-handed batter Rohit Damodaren had a fine run last time around in the Pondicherry T20 Tournament. He was the second-highest run-scorer for Panthers XI.

Rohit scored 225 runs from six innings averaging 45. He also notched up a couple of fifties in the tournament.

Rohit will certainly be one of the Panthers XI’s vital cogs in the batting department.

On the list is another right-handed batter from the Panthers XI. Ameer Zeeshan was his club's highest run-getter last season. He had 229 runs to his name from six innings, averaging 114.50.

Zeeshan also scored a couple of fifties. He is a must-pick in your Dream11 team for the upcoming Pondicherry T20 Tournament clash.

