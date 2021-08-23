PAN vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20, Final

The final of the Pondicherry T20 2021 has Panthers XI taking on Sharks XI at the Cricket Association Siechem Stadium in Pondicherry on Monday.

Panthers XI, with a plethora of stars in their squad, head into the all-important game as the favorites. However, they face a strong Sharks XI side boasting a well-balanced unit, paving the way for an exciting contest with the Pondicherry T20 trophy on the line.

PAN vs SHA Probable Playing 11 Today

Panthers XI

Rohit Damodaran (c), George Samuel A (wk), Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Ameer Zeeshan N, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Iqlas Naha, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Palanisamy P, S Santhosh Kumaran, Ashith Rajiv, Priyam Ashish.

Sharks XI

Mohit Mittan, Logesh P, Nipun Gaikwad, Thivagar G, Anand Subramanian (wk), Chiranjeevi G (c), Premraj, Raghu Sharma, Abeesh T A, Vishal Khokhar, Akshay Jain S.

Match Details

PAN vs SHA, Pondicherry T20, Final

Date and Time: 23rd August, 2021, 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Siechem, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

A decent batting track awaits the two sides with some help on offer for the bowlers as well. The pacers should get the ball to move around in the first few overs, keeping the batters on their toes. The batsmen, meanwhile, will need to bide their time in the middle before shifting gears. However, there is some spin on offer, making for an even contest between the bat and ball in the middle overs. Both teams will ideally look to bat first upon winning the toss, with 150-160 being a decent total at the venue.

Today’s PAN vs SHA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

G Thivagar: Although Thivagar has been fairly solid with the bat in the Pondicherry T20, he is due for a big knock in this fixture. Given his ability to play the big shots, he should be a good addition to your PAN vs SHA Dream11 fantasy team.

Batsman

Priyam Ashish: Priyam Ashish comes into the game on the back of some good form for the Panthers. Capable of playing pace and spin equally well, Ashish should prove to be a handful in this high-octane clash.

All-rounder

Ameer Zeeshan: Ameer Zeeshan has been the player of the Pondicherry T20, with the all-rounder even coming up with a match-winning performance in the semi-final. Given his form and ability to change the course of a game with his all-round skills, he is a must-have in your PAN vs SHA Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

TA Abeesh: TA Abeesh is arguably one of the best bowlers in the competition with a heap of wickets under his belt. With conditions likely to help him, he should be a good addition to your fantasy team for this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in PAN vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

Ameer Zeeshan (PAN): 759 points

B Bhushan Sharma (PAN): 609 points

TA Abeesh (SHA): 500 points

Important stats for PAN vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

Ameer Zeeshan N: 383 runs in 11 matches; Average: 54.71

Mohit Mittan: 265 runs in 10 matches, Average: 29.44

Rohit Damodaran: 162 runs and 9 wickets in 9 matches

PAN vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry T20)

PAN vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Pondicherry T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: G Thivagar, A Rajiv, A Subramanian, P Ashish, Premraj, D Rohit, A Zeeshan, G Chiranjeevi, R Sharma, B Bhushan Sharma and TA Abeesh

Captain: D Rohit. Vice-captain: A Zeeshan

PAN vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Pondicherry T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: G Thivagar, J Manikandan, A Subramanian, P Ashish, Premraj, D Rohit, A Zeeshan, M Mittan, R Sharma, B Bhushan Sharma and TA Abeesh

Captain: A Zeeshan. Vice-captain: A Subramanian

Edited by Samya Majumdar