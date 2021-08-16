PAN vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20, Match 20

Panthers XI will take on Sharks XI in the 20th match of the Pondicherry T20 at Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry on Monday.

Panthers XI are currently at the top of the table. They’ve won five of the six matches that they have played so far. Meanwhile, Sharks XI are third in the table with three wins to their name from five matches. The last time these two sides faced each other, Panthers XI won the contest by five wickets.

PAN vs SHA Probable Playing 11 Today

Panthers XI

Rohit Damodaran (c), George Samuel A (wk), Saie Sharan Y, Ameer Zeeshan N, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Iqlas Naha, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Palanisamy P, S Santhosh Kumaran, Ashith Rajiv, Tharun J.

Sharks XI

Mohit Mittan, Logesh P, Sivamurugan M, Thivagar G, Anand Subramanian (wk), Chiranjeevi G (c), Jerish A, Raghu Sharma, Abeesh T A, Sabari S, Akshay Jain S.

Match Details

Match: PAN vs SHA, Pondicherry T20, Match 20.

Date and Time: 16th August, 2021, 1:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Siechem, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The track here is balanced and provides assistance to both the bowlers as well as the batsman. Swing bowlers could find some extra help in the initial stages of the match while spinners will prove to be important towards the second half. The average first innings score here is 145.

Today’s PAN vs SHA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Subramanian has done a fine job as the keeper of Sharks XI. He has gotten runs consistently and has also been sharp behind the stumps.

Batsmen

Ameer N has been in surreal form over the last three matches. He scored a half-century in the previous match and followed it up with a three-wicket haul against Tigers XI.

All-rounders

G Chiranjeevi should be considered among the Multiplier choices for your PAN vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Side. He scored eight runs and picked up a couple of wickets against Tuskers XI. Against Bulls XI, he scored 41 and picked up a four-wicket-haul.

D Rohit has been in mesmerizing form. He scored 32 runs against Tigers XI and also picked up a couple of wickets.

Bowlers

B B Sharma scalped three wickets in the last match against Tigers XI and has done a brilliant job leading the line for the Panthers.

Top 5 best players to pick in PAN vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

Ameer N (PAN) – 427 points

B B Sharma (PAN) – 407 points

T A Abeesh (SHA) – 343 points

G Chiranjeevi (SHA) – 327 points

I Naha (PAN) – 311 points

Important stats for PAN vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

Ameer N: 201 runs and 3 wickets

B B Sharma: 12 wickets

T A Abeesh: 8 wickets

G Chiranjeevi: 71 runs and 6 wickets

I Naha: 101 runs and 5 wickets

PAN vs SHA Dream11 Prediction Today

PAN vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Subramanian, George A, Ameer N, M Mittan, P Logesh, G Chiranjeevi, I Naha, D Rohit, B B Sharma, T A Abeesh, R Sharma

Captain: Ameer N | Vice-Captain: G Chiranjeevi

PAN vs SHA Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Subramanian, Ameer N, M Mittan, P Logesh, G Chiranjeevi, I Naha, D Rohit, B B Sharma, T A Abeesh, R Sharma, Santhosh S

Captain: D Rohit | Vice-Captain: B B Sharma

Edited by Anantaajith Ra