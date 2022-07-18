PAN vs TIG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022, Match 10

Panthers XI will take on Tigers XI in Match 10 of the Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022 on Monday, July 18. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host this contest.

Panthers XI have begun their tournament in style and recorded a massive 59-run victory over Tuskers XI in their last match. Batting first, they posted an immense score of 173 while Abin Matthew took three wickets in the second innings to seal the win for his team.

Tigers XI, on the other hand, lost their most recent match at the hands of Tuskers XI. They were set a massive target of 190 runs which they failed to chase and fell short by 16 runs.

However, the team did manage to win their opening contest against Bulls XI and are fifth in the standings.

PAN vs TIG Probable Playing 11 Today

PAN XI

Yash Jadhav, Ameer Zeeshan N, Iqlas Naha, R Adithya Reddy, Jayaprakash Manikandan (c), George Samuel A (wk), Ashith Rajiv, Aravindraj Arulprakasan, Karthik B Nair, Abin Matthew M, SB Sai Chetan.

TIG XI

Ragupathy R (c), Mathavan M (wk), Aravind Kothandapani, Karthikeyan Jayasundaram, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Sivamurugan M, Jullian Jacab, Jasvanth S, Siva Kumar S, Saie Sharan Y, Vijaji Raja.

Match Details

Match: PAN vs TIG, Pondicherry Men’s T20 2022, Match 10.

Date and Time: 18th July, 2022, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The track is good for the bowlers and they are expected to find plenty of assistance here. With the new ball, pacers are likely to get some movement off the wicket and will look to pick up early wickets.

The average score here in the shortest format of the game is 110.

Today’s PAN vs TIG Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

M Mathavan is a great choice for the wicketkeeper slot and has been in great form with the bat. He will be expected to pile up runs here.

Batters

Right hander K Aravind has been in great form for Tigers XI. He has been consistent and has smashed 117 runs in two matches so far. He will be a wonderful captaincy choice for your PAN vs TIG Dream11 Fantasy Team.

All-rounders

J Jacab is a wonderful all-rounder who has the ability to shine with both the bat as well as the ball. He has scored 25 runs and has also picked up two wickets for his side.

Bowlers

Abin Mathew M is likely to lead the bowling unit for Panthers XI in this match. He picked up a three-wicket haul in the last match and also had a sensational economy rate of 3.43.

S Jasvanth, meanwhile, will be tasked with leading the Tigers XI bowling unit. He has also scalped three wickets thus far.

Top 5 best players to pick in PAN vs TIG Dream11 prediction team

K Aravind (Tigers XI) – 189 points.

Abin Mathew M (Panthers XI) – 125 points.

S Jasvanth (Tigers XI) – 123 points.

R Vijai (Tigers XI) – 118 points.

J Jacab (Tigers XI) – 106 points.

Important stats for PAN vs TIG Dream11 prediction team

K Aravind: 117 runs.

Abin Mathew M: Three wickets.

S Jasvanth: Three wickets.

R Vijai: Four wickets.

J Jacab: 25 runs and two wickets.

PAN vs TIG Dream11 Prediction Today

Panthers XI vs Tigers XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mathavan, Y Avinash Jadhav, K Aravind, A Zeeshan N, J Karthikeyan, J Jacab, P Ratnaparkhe, Abin Mathew M, S Jasvanth, R Vijai, K B Nair.

Captain: K Aravind | Vice-Captain: A Mathew M.

Panthers XI vs Tigers XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mathavan, Y Avinash Jadhav, K Aravind, A Zeeshan N, J Karthikeyan, J Jacab, A Sanganakal, Abin Mathew M, S Jasvanth, R Vijai, K B Nair.

Captain: J Jacab | Vice-Captain: S Jasvanth.

