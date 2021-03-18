PAN vs TUS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's KCA President's Cup T20 (Kerala T20) Match - March 18th, 2021

The KCA Panthers will take on KCA Tuskers in the 24th match of the KCA President's Cup T20 on Thursday.

Both the KCA Panthers and KCA Tuskers have had similar runs in recent games. The KCA Panthers have lost back-to-back matches after registering three wins on the trot. In their most recent KCA President's Cup T20 game, the KCA Royals defeated the Panthers by nine runs.

KCA Tuskers also won three matches in a row before succumbing to successive defeats in the KCA President's Cup T20. They were handed a five-wicket defeat by the KCA Royals in their last outing.

Since both sides have performed almost similarly in the KCA President's Cup T20, Thursday's encounter could prove to be an exciting match.

Squads to choose from:

KCA Panthers

Sachin Mohan (c), Adhidev J, Shoun Roger, Sanju Sanjeev, KS Aarvind, Sachin Suresh, Prasoon Prasad, Monu Krishna, KK Jiyas, Jose Perayil, Nikhil Babu, Subin Suresh, Shaun Roger, Akhin Sathar, Anand Joseph, A K Sanjeev, K Sagar Mohan

KCA Tuskers

Anand Krishnan, Nikhil T, Arjun Ali, Anuj Jotin, Sreenath K, Karaparambli Monish, Joffin Jose, Afrad Reshab P N, Vaishak Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Ahmed Farzeen, Vishnu P Kumar, Mohit Shibu, MN Neeraj Kumar

Predicted Playing XIs

KCA Panthers

Rohan Kunnummal, Sachin Mohan, Vinoop Manoharan, Shoun Roger, Akshay Chandran, Sachin S, Sanju Sanjeev, Ashiq Ali, Basil Thampi, KK Jiyas, Monu Krishna

KCA Tuskers

Anand Krishnan, Nikhil T, Arjun Ali, Anuj Jotin, Sreenath K, Karaparambli Monish, Joffin Jose, Afrad Reshab P N, Vaishak Chandran, Vignesh Puthur, Ahmed Farzeen

Match Details

Match: KCA Panthers vs KCA Tigers, Match 24

Date & Time: 18th March, 2021, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Pitch Report

High scores are pretty common at the venue, with teams usually preferring to bat first. That could prove to be the case on Thursday as well. The average first innings score here is 146.

KCA President's Cup T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PAN vs TUS)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Sachin, Sanju Sanjeev, Sachin Mohan, Ashiq Ali, Vathsal Govind Sharma, Joffin Jose, Ahmed Farzeen, Afrad Reshab, Karaparambil Monish, Monu Krishna, Basil Thampi

Captain: Ahmed Farzeen. Vice-captain: Joffin Jose

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sachin, Vishnu Vinod, Sanju Sanjeev, Sachin Mohan, Ashiq Ali, Shoun Roger, Joffin Jose, Ahmed Farzeen, Karaparambil Monish, Monu Krishna, Basil Thampi

Captain: S Sachin. Vice-captain: Ashiq Ali