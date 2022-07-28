PAN vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 30

The Panthers XI (PAN) will take on Tuskers XI (TUS) in match 30 of the Pondicherry T20 2022 on Thursday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Panthers XI are one of the strongest teams in this year's Pondicherry T20. They have proved themselves by winning six of their last nine games. Tuskers XI, on the other hand, haven't had a great start to the season as they have won only four of their last nine games.

Tuskers XI will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Panthers XI are a relatively better team. Panthers XI are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PAN vs TUS Probable Playing XI

PAN Playing XI

Damodaran Rohit (c), Yash Jadhav, George Samuel (wk), Jayaprakash Manikandan, R Adithya Reddy, Ameer Zeeshan N, Karthik B Nair, Aravindaraj Arulprakasam, Ashith Rajiv, Gurvinder Singh, Abin Mathew.

TUS Playing XI

Kamaleeshwaran A, Akash Kargave, Mathan M, Satish Jangir B, Ayyanar R (c & wk), Thennavan N, Vignesh K, Murugan P, Mohan Doss R, Priyam Ashish, Nitesh Thakur.

Match Details

PAN vs TUS, Pondicherry T20 2022, Match 30

Date and Time: July 28, 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Siechem generally favor batters, who will get good value for their shots. Fans can expect the batters to have an easy time in the early going, while the bowlers will be effective as the game progresses.

The average first-innings score at this venue is around 115 runs.

PAN vs TUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Avinash, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches. G Samuel is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Batters

D Rohit and A Zeeshan are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. A Anand is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the previous few matches.

All-rounders

K Vignesh and A Kamaleeshwaran are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Jangir is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Aravindaraj and S Santhamoorthy. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. KB Nair is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in PAN vs TUS Dream11 prediction team

K Vignesh (TUS)

KB Nair (PAN)

S Jangir (TUS)

Panthers XI vs Tuskers XI: Important stats for Dream11 team

A Kamaleeshwaran - 183 runs and five wickets

KB Nair - 27 runs and 12 wickets

K Vignesh - 55 runs and 13 wickets

Panthers XI vs Tuskers XI Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry T20 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: G Samuel, Y Avinash, A Anand, D Rohit, A Zeeshan, S Jangir, A Kamaleeshwaran, K Vignesh, KB Nair, A Aravindaraj, S Santhamoorthy

Captain: K Vignesh Vice Captain: A Kamaleeshwaran

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: G Samuel, Y Avinash, A Anand, J Tharun, A Zeeshan, S Jangir, A Kamaleeshwaran, K Vignesh, KB Nair, M Mathan, S Santhamoorthy

Captain: S Jangir Vice Captain: A Kamaleeshwaran

