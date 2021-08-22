PAN vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20, 1st Semi-final

Panthers XI will take on Tuskers XI in the first semi-final of the Pondicherry T20 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry on Sunday.

Panthers XI have been simply sensational throughout the Pondicherry T20, winning eight of their 10 matches and finishing atop the standings. Tuskers XI, on the other hand, finished fourth in the points table, winning just three of their 10 Pondicherry T20 matches.

PAN vs TUS Probable Playing 11 Today

PAN XI

Priyam Ashish, Damodaran Rohit, Iqlas Naha, Ashith Rajiv, S Santhosh Kumaran, Bharath Sharma, Ameer Zeeshan, George Samuel, Gurvinder Singh, Jayaprakash Manikandan, SB Sai Chetan

TUS XI

Ankit Agarwal, Avinash Jadhav, AA Kargave, Arvind Kothandapani, Parandaman Thamaraikannan, R Sabari, Kumar Pazhani, Ramakrishnan Palani, Sowrrow Singh, Sharadh Ishan Ayyappan, Subrahmanyam Sarma

Match Details

PAN vs TUS, Pondicherry T20, 1st Semi-final

Date and Time: 22nd August, 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Siechem, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem in Puducherry generally favors the batsmen, especially in this format. Bowlers will struggle to pick up wickets and contain the flow of runs, with the par score at the venue being around 150.

Today’s PAN vs TUS Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Y A Jadhav has done a fine job as the Tuskers XI's wicketkeeper-batsman. He has consistently scored runs while also being sharp behind the stumps.

Batsmen

P Ashish played a fantastic 62-run (25 balls) knock in Panthers XI’s previous match against Bulls XI.

J Manikandan has been in phenomenal form with the bat for Panthers XI in the Pondicherry T20.

All-rounders

Ameer N can be considered among the multiplier choices for your PAN vs TUS Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 312 runs while also taking four wickets.

P Thamaraikannan is yet another dependable all-rounder for Tuskers XI. He has scored 210 runs and picked up eight wickets in the Pondicherry T20.

Bowlers

B B Sharma has 14 wickets to his name and is expected to play a key role again today.

Top 5 best players to pick in PAN vs TUS Dream11 prediction team

Ameer N (PAN) – 646 points

P Thamaraikannan (TUS) – 630 points

B B Sharma (PAN) – 55 points

Y A Jadhav (TUS) – 443 points

D Rohit (PAN) – 408 points

Important stats for PAN vs TUS Dream11 prediction team

Ameer N: 312 runs and 4 wickets

P Thamaraikannan: 210 runs and 8 wickets

B B Sharma: 58 runs and 14 wickets

Y A Jadhav: 213 runs

P Ashish: 224 runs

PAN vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry T20)

PAN vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 - Pondicherry T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y A Jadhav, A Agarwal, J Manikandan, P Ashish, D Rohit, Ameer N, P Thamaraikannan, S S Chetan, B B Sharma, S Singh, R Palani

Captain: P Thamaraikannan. Vice-captain: Ameer N

PAN vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y A Jadhav, A Agarwal, J Manikandan, P Ashish, I Naha, Ameer N, P Thamaraikannan, S S Chetan, B B Sharma, S Singh, R Palani

Captain: B B Sharma. Vice-captain: Y A Jadhav

