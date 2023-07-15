PAN vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023, Final

The Final of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023 will see the Panthers XI (PAN) squaring off against Tuskers XI (TUS) at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Thuthipet on Saturday, July 15.

Ahead of this potentially exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAN vs TUS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Tuskers XI have won six of their last nine matches. Panthers XI, on the other hand, have won seven of their last 10 matches of the season.

Tuskers XI will give it their all to win the match, but the Panthers XI are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PAN vs TUS Match Details

The final of the Pondicherry T20 Tournament 2023 will be played on July 15 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Thuthipet. The game is set to take place at 11:00 AM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAN vs TUS, Final

Date and Time: 15th July 2023, 11:00 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Thuthipet

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for both bowlers and batters. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat first on this fresh pitch. Spinners will be crucial on this surface.

The last match played on this pitch was between Lions XI and Panthers XI, where a total of 286 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

PAN vs TUS Form Guide

PAN - Won 7 of their last 10 matches

TUS - Won 6 of their last 9 matches

PAN vs TUS Probable Playing XI

PAN Playing XI

No injury updates

Damodaran Rohit ©, Neyan Kangayan, Yash Avinash Jadhav, Akash Pugazhendi, George Samuel A (wk), J Manikandan, Karan Kannan, Gurvinder Singh, Bharat Sharma, Aravindaraj Arulprakasam, Vinay Singh, Abin Mathew

TUS Playing XI

No injury updates

A Kamaleeshwaran, S Yadav, Nitin Kumar, Jaswant Singh, Karthik B Nair, Akash Anand Kargave, Mohan Doss R (wk), Satish Jangir B ©, M Mathan, Naman Sharma, Nitesh Thakur N

PAN vs TUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Y Avinash

Y Avinash is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Doss is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

P Akash

B Bhushan and P Akash are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. A Anand played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Kamaleeshwaran

S Gurvinder Singh and A Kamaleeshwaran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Manikandan is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

K B Nair

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Beri and K B Nair. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. N Sharma is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAN vs TUS match captain and vice-captain choices

K B Nair

K B Nair will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 692 points in the last 10 matches.

A Kamaleeshwaran

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Kamaleeshwaran as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 452 points in the last 10 matches.

5 Must-Picks for PAN vs TUS, Final

S Gurvinder Singh

P Akash

N Sharma

K B Nair

A Kamaleeshwaran

Panthers XI vs Tuskers XI Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least four all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Panthers XI vs Tuskers XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: Y Avinash

Batters: P Akash, B Bhushan, S Jangir, A Anand

All-rounders: A Kamaleeshwaran, S Gurvinder Singh

Bowlers: K B Naie, M Beri, N Sharma, S Yadav

Panthers XI vs Tuskers XI Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: Y Avinash

Batters: P Akash, B Bhushan

All-rounders: A Kamaleeshwaran, S Gurvinder Singh

Bowlers: K B Naie, M Beri, N Sharma, S Yadav, A Mathew, J Singh