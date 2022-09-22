PAN vs TUS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for KCA President Cup T20 2022, Match 5

KCA Panthers will take on KCA Tuskers in match number five of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha on Friday (September 23).

Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PAN vs TUS Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Both teams have had a losing start to this season. KCA Panthers put up 145/8 against KCA Royals but lost by six wickets. They did decently to drag the game into the final over but it wasn’t enough as they lost with four balls to spare.

Meanwhile, KCA Tuskers could manage just 125/9 against KCA Eagles who hunted it down with 4.5 overs to spare. Thus, both sides will be aiming to bounce back strongly.

PAN vs TUS, Match Details

The fifth match of the KCA President Cup T20 2022 between KCA Panthers and KCA Tuskers will be played on September 23 at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha.

The game is set to take place at 9 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PAN vs TUS

Date & Time: September 23, 2022, 9 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

Live Streaming: FanCode

Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha is likely to be a good one to bat on. After the first four matches, the average score batting first is 164. More of the same can be expected from this encounter.

Matches won by teams batting first: 1

Matches won by teams bowling first: 3

Average 1st-innings score: 154

Average 2nd-innings score: 150

PAN vs TUS Probable Playing 11 today

KCA Panthers Team News

No major injury concerns.

KCA Panthers Probable Playing XI: Vishnu Raj (wk), Neel Sunny, Vathsal Govind, Joffin Jose, Akshay Chandran (c), Rojith Ganesh, Akhil Scaria, Sanju Sanjeev, Anand Joseph, Pavan Raj, Vishnu P Kumar.

KCA Tuskers Team News

No major injury concerns.

KCA Tuskers Probable Playing XI: Varun Nayanar (wk), Rabin Krishna M, Rohan Prem (c), Shoun Roger, Vinoop Manoharan, V-K V Sreerag, K Adithyakrishnan, Mohammad Anas, Afrad Reshad, Sreehari S Nair, Vishweshwar A Suresh.

Today’s PAN vs TUS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Varun Nayanar (1 match, 3 runs)

Varun Nayanar scored just three runs in the last game but he was in good touch last season. He aggregated 242 runs in nine outings and had a strike rate of 113.62.

Top Batter Pick

Vathsal Govind (1 match, 43 runs)

Vathsal Govind batted pretty well in the first game of this season for KCA Panthers. He accumulated 43 runs and will once again be a key player for his side.

Top All-rounder Pick

Joffin Jose (1 match, 49 runs, 0 wickets)

Joffin Jose was brilliant with the bat against KCA Royals. He racked up 49 runs from just 35 deliveries in a knock that included seven fours and a six. He also bowled an economical spell (0/16 from three overs).

Top Bowler Pick

Vishweshwar A Suresh

Vishweshwar A Suresh had a sedate start to this season. He conceded 24 runs from his three overs. However, Suresh was in solid form last year as he picked up 10 wickets in as many games which came at an economy of 6.12.

PAN vs TUS match captain and vice-captain choices

Akshay Chandran (1 match, 8 runs, 2 wickets)

Akshay Chandran can have a huge all-round impact. He returned with two wickets in the first game. Chandran may have scored just eight runs with the bat but he has the knack for producing big scores.

Rabin Krishna M (1 match, 33 runs, 1 wicket)

Rabin Krishna M was excellent with both bat and ball in the last encounter. He scored 33 runs with the bat and also took one wicket from the two overs that he bowled.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAN vs TUS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Akshay Chandran 8 runs & 2 wickets in 1 match Rabin Krishna M 33 runs & 1 wicket in 1 match Joffin Jose 49 runs & 0 wickets in 1 match Vathsal Govind 43 runs in 1 match Mohammad Anas 22 runs in 1 match

PAN vs TUS match expert tips

Both teams have some quality all-rounders. The likes of Akshay Chandran, Rabin Krishna M and Joffin Jose performed consistently last season as well. They will be the top captaincy candidates along with the big hitters like Vathsal Govind and Mohammad Anas.

PAN vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for KCA Panthers vs KCA Tuskers - KCA President Cup T20 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Varun Nayanar

Batters: Vathsal Govind, Rojith Ganesh, Mohammad Anas

All-rounders: Vinoop Manoharan, Akshay Chandran, Rabin Krishna M, Joffin Jose

Bowlers: Vishweshwar A Suresh, K Adithyakrishnan, Pavan Raj

PAN vs TUS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for KCA Panthers vs KCA Tuskers - KCA President Cup T20 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Varun Nayanar, Vishnu Raj

Batters: Vathsal Govind, Shoun Roger, Mohammad Anas

All-rounders: Akshay Chandran, Rabin Krishna M, Joffin Jose

Bowlers: Vishweshwar A Suresh, Afrad Reshad, Anand Joseph

