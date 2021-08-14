PAN vs BUL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021, Match 15

Panthers XI will take on Bulls XI in match number 15 of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Saturday.

Panthers XI are sitting pretty at the top of the Pondicherry T20 2021 points table, having won all four of their games so far. Bulls XI, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the standings with one win and three losses.

PAN vs BUL Probable Playing 11 Today

Panthers XI: Priyam Ashish, Damodaran Rohit (c), Ameer Zeeshan N, George Samuel A, Iqlas Naha, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Ashith Rajiv, S Santhosh Kumaran, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Tharun J, Saie Sharan Y

Bulls XI: S Karthik-II, P Surendiran (c), Gautham Srinivas, Jay Pandey, Vikneshwaran Marimuthu, Bhupender Chauhan, Karthik B Nair, Pooviarasan Pooviarasan, S Ashwath-II, N Vengadeshwaran

Match Details

PAN vs BUL, Match 15, Pondicherry T20 2021

Date and Time: August 14th 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on. After the first 14 Pondicherry T20 2021 games at the venue, the average first innings score is about 148 runs. While there has been some turn for the spinners, the pacers have found movement as well.

Today’s PAN vs BUL Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

P Surendiran – Surendiran has contributed well with the bat, scoring 93 runs in three Pondicherry T20 2021 games so far.

Batsmen

Ameer Zeeshan N – Zeeshan has been in top form in the Pondicherry T20 2021, amassing 144 runs in four innings.

Jay Pandey – The Bulls XI middle-order batsman has chipped in with 78 runs at a strike rate of 109.85.

All-rounders

Iqlas Naha – Naha has contributed well with both the bat and ball. He has scored 85 runs while taking two wickets.

S Ashwath-II – The Bulls XI seamer has bowled well in the Pondicherry T20 2021, picking up four wickets at an economy rate of 5.21.

Bowlers

M Pooviarasan – Pooviarasan has been in superb form with the ball, picking up eight wickets in four games at an economy rate of 6.07.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma – The Panthers XI bowler has taken eight wickets at an economy of 6.00 in the Pondicherry T20 2021.

Top 5 best players to pick in PAN vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

M Pooviarasan (BUL): 340 points

Bharat Bhushan Sharma (PAN): 259 points

Karthik B Nair (BUL): 340 points

Ameer Zeeshan N (PAN): 226 points

Iqlas Naha (PAN): 202 points

Important stats for PAN vs BUL Dream11 prediction team

Ameer Zeeshan N: 144 runs; SR – 115.20

Bharat Bhushan Sharma: 8 wickets; ER – 6.00

M Pooviarasan: 8 wickets; ER – 6.07

P Surendiran: 93 runs; SR – 97.89

PAN vs BUL Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20 2021)

Dream11 Team for Panthers XI vs Bulls XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: George Samuel A, P Surendiran, Ameer Zeeshan N, Priyam Ashish, Jay Pandey, Iqlas Naha, S Ashwath-II, M Pooviarasan, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Karthik B Nair, S Santhosh Kumaran

Captain: Bharat Bhushan Sharma. Vice-captain: M Pooviarasan

Dream11 Team 2 for Panthers XI vs Bulls XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Karthik-II, P Surendiran, Ameer Zeeshan N, Priyam Ashish, Jay Pandey, Iqlas Naha, Damodaran Rohit, N Vengadeshwaran, M Pooviarasan, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Karthik B Nair

Captain: Iqlas Naha. Vice-captain: Karthik B Nair

Edited by Samya Majumdar