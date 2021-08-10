PAN vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 10

Panthers will XI take on Lions XI in match number 10 of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Tuesday.
Panthers XI have had an excellent start to their Pondicherry T20 2021 campaign. They have won their first two games and are at the top of the points table. Lions XI, meanwhile, have lost two and won once in the Pondicherry T20 2021 so far.
PAN vs LIO Probable Playing 11 Today
Panthers XI: Priyam Ashish, Damodaran Rohit (c), Ameer Zeeshan N, George Samuel A, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Iqlas Naha, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Abin Mathew M, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, S Santhosh Kumaran, Ashith Rajiv
Lions XI: R Ayyanar, B Surendar (c), Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Nitish Manik Salekar, N Thennavan, S Parameeswaran, A Kamaleeshwaran, Satish Jangir B, Kannan Vignesh, SanthaMoorthy, P Murugan
Match Details
PAN vs LIO, Match 10, Pondicherry T20 2021
Date and Time: August 10th 2021, 9:30 AM IST
Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry
Pitch Report
The 22-yard surface at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on. After the first nine Pondicherry T20 2021 games, the average first-innings score at the venue is 143 runs. While there has been some turn available for the spinners, the pacers have found movement with the new ball.
Today’s PAN vs LIO Dream11 match top picks
Wicket-keeper
R Ayyanar – Ayyanar has the ability to score some crucial runs at the top of the order. He is quite safe behind the stumps as well.
Batsmen
Shreeraj Anant Gharat – The Lions XI batter has looked in good touch in the Pondicherry T20 2021, scoring 75 runs at a strike rate of 133.92.
Ameer Zeeshan N – Zeeshan is the leading run-scorer for Panthers XI in the tournament. Moreover, he is striking at 114.08.
All-rounders
Kannan Vignesh – Although Vignesh hasn't really got going with the bat, he has picked up five wickets in three games at an economy rate of 6.00.
Iqlas Naha – Naha has contributed excellently with both the bat and ball. In the only innings that he batted in the tournament, he scored 48. He has also taken two wickets in the Pondicherry T20 2021.
Bowlers
Satish Jangir B – Jangir has been in top form with the ball, picking up five wickets in three games. On the batting front, he has chipped in with 44 runs at a strike rate of 169.23.
Bharat Bhushan Sharma – The Panthers XI bowler has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 5.62.
Top 5 best players to pick in PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction team
Satish Jangir B (LIO): 251 points
Kannan Vignesh (LIO): 178 points
S Parameeswaran (LIO): 176 points
Bharat Bhushan Sharma (PAN): 165 points
Iqlas Naha (PAN): 141 points
Important stats for PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction team
Bharat Bhushan Sharma: 5 wickets; ER – 5.62
Ameer Zeeshan N: 81 runs; SR – 114.08
S Parameeswaran: 85 runs & 1 wicket; SR – 154.54 & ER – 8.57
Satish Jangir B: 44 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 169.23 & ER – 8.50
Kannan Vignesh: 5 wickets; ER – 6.00
PAN vs LIO Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20 2021)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, Ameer Zeeshan N, Nitish Manik Salekar, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Kannan Vignesh, Iqlas Naha, Damodaran Rohit, S Parameeswaran, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Satish Jangir B, Abin Mathew M
Captain: Satish Jangir B. Vice-captain: Iqlas Naha
Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Ayyanar, George Samuel A, Ameer Zeeshan N, Priyam Ashish, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Kannan Vignesh, Iqlas Naha, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Satish Jangir B, SanthaMoorthy
Captain: Kannan Vignesh. Vice-captain: Ameer Zeeshan N