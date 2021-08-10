PAN vs LIO Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 10

Panthers will XI take on Lions XI in match number 10 of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Tuesday.

Panthers XI have had an excellent start to their Pondicherry T20 2021 campaign. They have won their first two games and are at the top of the points table. Lions XI, meanwhile, have lost two and won once in the Pondicherry T20 2021 so far.

PAN vs LIO Probable Playing 11 Today

Panthers XI: Priyam Ashish, Damodaran Rohit (c), Ameer Zeeshan N, George Samuel A, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Iqlas Naha, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Abin Mathew M, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, S Santhosh Kumaran, Ashith Rajiv

Lions XI: R Ayyanar, B Surendar (c), Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Nitish Manik Salekar, N Thennavan, S Parameeswaran, A Kamaleeshwaran, Satish Jangir B, Kannan Vignesh, SanthaMoorthy, P Murugan

Match Details

PAN vs LIO, Match 10, Pondicherry T20 2021

Date and Time: August 10th 2021, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground has been a good one to bat on. After the first nine Pondicherry T20 2021 games, the average first-innings score at the venue is 143 runs. While there has been some turn available for the spinners, the pacers have found movement with the new ball.

Today’s PAN vs LIO Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ayyanar – Ayyanar has the ability to score some crucial runs at the top of the order. He is quite safe behind the stumps as well.

Batsmen

Shreeraj Anant Gharat – The Lions XI batter has looked in good touch in the Pondicherry T20 2021, scoring 75 runs at a strike rate of 133.92.

Ameer Zeeshan N – Zeeshan is the leading run-scorer for Panthers XI in the tournament. Moreover, he is striking at 114.08.

All-rounders

Kannan Vignesh – Although Vignesh hasn't really got going with the bat, he has picked up five wickets in three games at an economy rate of 6.00.

Iqlas Naha – Naha has contributed excellently with both the bat and ball. In the only innings that he batted in the tournament, he scored 48. He has also taken two wickets in the Pondicherry T20 2021.

Bowlers

Satish Jangir B – Jangir has been in top form with the ball, picking up five wickets in three games. On the batting front, he has chipped in with 44 runs at a strike rate of 169.23.

Bharat Bhushan Sharma – The Panthers XI bowler has taken five wickets at an economy rate of 5.62.

Top 5 best players to pick in PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Satish Jangir B (LIO): 251 points

Kannan Vignesh (LIO): 178 points

S Parameeswaran (LIO): 176 points

Bharat Bhushan Sharma (PAN): 165 points

Iqlas Naha (PAN): 141 points

Important stats for PAN vs LIO Dream11 prediction team

Bharat Bhushan Sharma: 5 wickets; ER – 5.62

Ameer Zeeshan N: 81 runs; SR – 114.08

S Parameeswaran: 85 runs & 1 wicket; SR – 154.54 & ER – 8.57

Satish Jangir B: 44 runs & 5 wickets; SR – 169.23 & ER – 8.50

Kannan Vignesh: 5 wickets; ER – 6.00

PAN vs LIO Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20 2021)

Dream11 Team 1 for Panthers XI vs Lions XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, Ameer Zeeshan N, Nitish Manik Salekar, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Kannan Vignesh, Iqlas Naha, Damodaran Rohit, S Parameeswaran, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Satish Jangir B, Abin Mathew M

Captain: Satish Jangir B. Vice-captain: Iqlas Naha

Dream11 Team 2 for Panthers XI vs Lions XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Ayyanar, George Samuel A, Ameer Zeeshan N, Priyam Ashish, Shreeraj Anant Gharat, Kannan Vignesh, Iqlas Naha, Bharat Bhushan Sharma, Satish Jangir B, SanthaMoorthy

Captain: Kannan Vignesh. Vice-captain: Ameer Zeeshan N

Edited by Samya Majumdar