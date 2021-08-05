PAN vs SHA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T20 2021 Match 2

Panthers XI (PAN) will take on Sharks XI (SHA) in match number two of the Pondicherry T20 2021 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground on Thursday.

Both Panthers XI and Sharks XI had a good run in the 2020 edition of the Pondicherry T20 before it was suspended. Both teams, who won four games and lost twice, will be looking to continue from where they left off last season.

PAN vs SHA Probable Playing 11 Today

Panthers XI: Ameer Zeeshan N, D Rohit (c), Priyam Ashish, Jayaprakash Manikandan, Shivam Singh, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, Iqlas Naha, George Samuel A (wk), Bharat Bhushan Sharma, A Arvindaraj, Abin Mathew

Sharks XI:

Nipun Gaikwad (wk), Raghu Sharma, Palanisamy P, Mohit Mittan, Thivagar G, Jerish A, Logesh P, Akshay Jain S, G Chiranjeevi (c), N Vengadeshwaran, Abeesh T A

Match Details

PAN vs SHa, Match 2, Pondicherry T20

Date and Time: August 5th 2021, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground

Pitch Report

The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground is a decent one to bat on. But there is something in it for the bowlers as well, especially the spinners, who could have a big say in the proceedings. A score of around 140-145 could be par at the venue.

Today’s PAN vs SHA Dream11 match top picks

Wicket-keeper

Nipun Gaikwad – The Sharks XI wicketkeeper-batsman has the knack of chipping in with some useful runs. He scored 97 runs in four innings in Pondicherry T20 2020.

Batsmen

Priyam Ashish – Ashish aggregated 142 runs in four innings and had a strike-rate of 47.33 last season.

Palanisamy P – Palanisamy has the ability to score big runs at the top of the order.

All-rounders

D Rohit – Rohit has the knack of playing big knocks. He was the second highest-run scorer in the Pondicherry T20 2020, amassing 225 runs at a strike-rate of 120.96.

Bowlers

Raghu Sharma – The leg-spinner returned with nine wickets from six games in the Pondicherry T20 last year.

Abin Mathew – Mathew was superb in the 2020 season of the Pondicherry T20. He was the joint-highest wicket-taker, picking up 10 scalps.

Top 5 best players to pick in PAN vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

D Rohit (PAN)

Abin Mathew M (PAN)

G Chiranjeevi (SHA)

Nipun Gaikwad (SHA)

Raghu Sharma (SHA)

Important stats for PAN vs SHA Dream11 prediction team

D Rohit: 225 runs from six games; SR – 120.96

Abin Mathew: 10 wickets in six games; ER – 6.33

G Chiranjeevi: 48 runs & five wickets; SR – 87.27 & ER – 7.32

Raghu Sharma: Nine wickets in six games; ER – 6.14

PAN vs SHA Dream 11 Prediction (Pondicherry T20)

Dream11 Team 1 for Panthers XI vs Sharks XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nipun Gaikwad, George Samuel A, Ameer Zeeshan N, Mohit Mittan, Priyam Ashish, D Rohit, Jayaprakash Manikandan, G Chiranjeevi, Raghu Sharma, Akshay Jain S, Abin Mathew

Captain: D Rohit. Vice-captain: G Chiranjeevi

Dream11 Team 2 for Panthers XI vs Sharks XI - Pondicherry T20 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nipun Gaikwad, Shivam Singh, Priyam Ashish, Palanisamy P, Sidak Gurvinder Singh, D Rohit, Jayaprakash Manikandan, G Chiranjeevi, Raghu Sharma, Abin Mathew M, Abeesh T A

Captain: Abin Mathew M. Vice-captain: Jayaprakash Manikandan

Edited by Samya Majumdar