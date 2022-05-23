PAT vs EAG Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 14

The Patriots will take on the Eagles in Match 14 of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Monday, May 23. The Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry will host this contest.

Both teams have won their most recent encounters, so their players should be confident heading into this game. So far, the Eagles have lost one game and won one, while the Patriots have won all their matches.

Both teams will be hoping to win this game, especially the Eagles, who will be curious to be at the top of the table. Both teams are expected to perform well, but the Patriots may have the advantage.

PAT vs EAG Probable Playing XI

PAT Playing XI

N Karthikeyan D (wk & c), V Shashank, S Parameswaran, J Dagar, K Pandya, S Venkadesan, E Niteeshwar, N Kumar, Y Kumar, A Badrinath, and SK

EAG Playing XI

R Ayyanar (wk), A S Govindaraajan(c), Sathish S, Saie Sharan, S Jasvanth, Jumar Pazhani, M Madam Kumar, P Akash, Ashith Sanganakal, Shushruth VS, and T A Abesh

Match Details

EAG vs PAT, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 14

Date and Time: 23rd May 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is well-balanced, providing plenty of opportunities for batsmen and bowlers alike. The middle overs are expected to be dominated by bowlers, with top-order batsmen expected to contribute significantly. Spinners have the potential to steal the show in this match, especially in the second innings. Both clubs would like to bat second due to the conditions.

EAG vs PAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ayyanar is the top wicket-keeper pick for today's Dream11 team as he is performing in the top order and also doing well behind stumps. He will get additional points from catches.

Batters

S Parameeshwaran is the batter pick for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and will also bowl his quota of two overs. You can expect him to bowl even in death overs.

All-rounders

K Pandya and AS Govindaraajan are the best all-rounder picks for today's Dream11 team as they are batting well in the tournament and also completing their quota of 2 overs each.

Bowlers

TA Abeesh and A Sanganakal are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. A Sanganakal has taken four wickets so far in the tournament, while TA Abeesh has picked up three wickets.

Top 3 players to pick in EAG vs PAT Dream11 prediction team

S Parameswaran (PAT)

R Ayyanar (EAG)

K Pandya (PAT)

Important stats for EAG vs PAT Dream11 prediction team

Ashith Sanganakal - 14 runs and 4 wickets

S Parameswaran - 78 runs and 2 wickets

V Shashank - 74 runs

EAG vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Ayyanar, S Parameswaran, S Sharan, V Shashank, S Jasvanth, A S Govindaraajan, K Pandya, A Sanganakal, T A Abeesh, E Niteeshwar, and A Badrinath

Captain: S Parameswaran Vice Captain: K Pandya

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Ayyanar, S Parameswaran, S Sanjay, V Shashank, S Jasvanth, A S Govindaraajan, K Pandya, D Bharath, A Sanganakal, T A Abeesh, and A Badrinath

Captain: K Pandya Vice Captain: S Parameswaran

