PAT vs KGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10, Match 55

The Patriots (PAT) will lock horns with the Kings (KGS) in the 55th match of the Pondicherry T10 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Monday, 6 June.

The Patriots are currently top of the standings, having won eight out of their 13 games. They were defeated by the Smashers by 42 runs in their last match. The Kings, on the other hand, have won six out of their 12 fixtures and currently find themselves in the fourth spot. They claimed a one-run victory over the Avengers in their last match.

PAT vs KGS Probable Playing 11 Today

PAT XI

Naveen Kaarthikeyan-D (C & WK), S Parameeswaran, V Shashank, Jai Dagar, Nitin Kumar, Krishna Pandya, Subramaniyan K, Yatish Kumar-N, Avinash Badrinath, Jaya Surya Prabah, Hritik Singh.

KGS XI

Muhammad Salmanul Faris (WK), Aravind Raj R, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, Gautham Srinivas, S Rajaram, Madhan R, Satish Jangir B (C), S Magesh, Shishir HR, Vijay-K.

Match Details

PAT vs KGS, Pondicherry T10, Match 55

Date and Time: 6th June 2022, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Siechem Ground is a batting-friendly one, where the batters will get full value for their shots, while the bowlers will need to bowl tight lines and lengths to keep the run-flow in check. Batting first should be the preferred, with the average first-innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 115 runs.

Today’s PAT vs KGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Aravind Raj-R: Raj-R could be the perfect pick from the wicketkeeper section for your fantasy team. He has scored 261 runs at a strike rate of 160.12 in 12 outings for the Kings.

Batters

S Parameeswaran: Parameeswaran is the Patriots' leading wicket-taker in the Pondicherry T10. He has claimed 17 wickets in 13 matches, while also scoring 222 runs.

A Kamaleeshwaran: Kamaleeshwaran has scored 274 runs and picked up 10 wickets in 12 games.

All-rounders

Krishna Pandya: Pandya can single-handedly win matches for his team. He has scored 327 runs and taken eight wickets in 13 matches.

S Rajaram: Rajaram can help you fetch some valuable fantasy points on Monday. He has scored 92 runs and picked up five wickets in 12 matches.

Bowlers

Satish Jangir-B: Jangir-B is the Kings' leading wicket-taker in the Pondicherry T10 with 10 wickets at an economy rate of 7.92 in 12 matches. He has also scored 160 runs.

Avinash Badrinath: Badrinath will lead the Patriots' bowling attack on Monday, picking up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 9.08 in 13 games.

Top 5 best players to pick in PAT vs KGS Dream11 prediction team

S Parameeswaran (PAT) - 957 points

Krishna Pandya (PAT) - 931 points

A Kamaleeshwaran (KGS) - 795 points

Satish Jangir-B (KGS) - 647 points

Aravind Raj-R (KGS) - 472 points

Important Stats for PAT vs KGS Dream11 prediction team

S Parameeswaran: 222 runs and 17 wickets in 13 matches; SR - 186.55 and ER - 11.92

Krishna Pandya: 327 runs and 8 wickets in 13 matches; SR - 244.03 and ER - 8.68

A Kamaleeshwaran: 274 runs and 10 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 171.25 and ER - 10.23

Satish Jangir-B: 180 runs and 10 wickets in 12 matches; SR - 222.22 and ER - 7.92

Aravind Raj-R: 261 runs in 12 matches; SR - 160.12

PAT vs KGS Dream11 Prediction Today (Pondicherry T10)

PAT vs KGS Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry T10

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naveen Kaarthikeyan-D, Aravind Raj-R, V Shashank, S Parameeswaran, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, S Rajaram, Krishna Pandya, Satish Jangir-B, Subramaniyan-K, Avinash Badrinath.

Captain: S Parameeswaran. Vice-captain: Krishna Pandya.

PAT vs KGS Dream11 Prediction - Pondicherry T10

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Naveen Kaarthikeyan-D, Aravind Raj-R, S Parameeswaran, A Kamaleeshwaran, G Thivagar, Nithin Kumar, S Rajaram, Krishna Pandya, Satish Jangir-B, Subramaniyan-K, Yathish Kumar-N.

Captain: Krishna Pandya. Vice-captain: S Parameeswaran.

