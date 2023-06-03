PAT vs KGS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Siechem Pondicherry T10, Match 56

The 56th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will see the Patriots (PAT) squaring off against the Kings (KGS) at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry on Saturday, June 3. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PAT vs KGS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Patriots have won six of their 13 matches. The Kings, on the other hand, are the table toppers, and have nine victories in 13 appearances.

The Patriots will prove to be competitive, but the Kings are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PAT vs KGS Match Details

The 56th match of the Siechem Pondicherry T10 will be played on June 3 at the CAP Ground 3 in Pondicherry. The game is set to take place at 11:45 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAT vs KGS, Match 56

Date and Time: 3rd June 2023, 11:45 AM IST

Venue: CAP Ground 3, Pondicherry

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Warriors and Royals, where a total of 207 runs were scored at a loss of 10 wickets.

PAT vs KGS Form Guide

PAT - Won 6 of their last 13 matches

KGS - Won 9 of their last 13 matches

PAT vs KGS Probable Playing XI

PAT Playing XI

No injury updates

D Bharath Kumar ©, Nitin Kumar S, Virendra Chauhan, Subramaniyan Kannan, Vijayaraj K, Arunraj Shanmugam R, Jaswant Singh, Baskaran M (wk), Suyash Sekhsaria, Jai Dagar, Dinesh S

KGS Playing XI

No injury updates

Palanisamy P, SS Shinde, Manibalan-M, Rajakavi Rajagopal, Desh Deepak Chauhan, Jay Vishaakh-V, Sunil Bishnoi (wk), Aravind Akash RS ©, S Rajaram, S Magesh, Aditya Suresh More

PAT vs KGS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

V Pratap Singh

V Pratap Singh is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Akash is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

N Kumar

N Khan and N Kumar are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. J Dagar played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

Subramaniyan K

S Kumar and Subramaniyan K are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. R Rajagopal is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

J Singh

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are J Singh and N Sharma. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. S Rajaram is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PAT vs KGS match captain and vice-captain choices

A Akash

A Akash will bat in the top order and is in red-hot form, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has gained 688 points in the last thirteen matches.

J Singh

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Singh as he will bat in the middle order and also complete her quota of overs. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has gained 591 points in the last thirteen matches.

5 Must-Picks for PAT vs KGS, Match 56

A Akash

S Kumar

N Kumar

Subramaniyan K

J Singh

Patriots vs Kings Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Patriots vs Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: V Pratap Singh, A Akash

Batters: N Kumar, J Dagar, N Khan, L Chandrasekhar

All-rounders: S Kumar, Subramaniyan K, R Rajagopal

Bowlers: N Sharma, J Singh

Patriots vs Kings Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Akash

Batters: N Kumar, N Khan, L Chandrasekhar

All-rounders: S Kumar, Subramaniyan K, R Rajagopal, Dinesh S

Bowlers: N Sharma, J Singh, K Kumar

