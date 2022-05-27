PAT vs ROY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 27

The Patriots, also known as PAT will take on the Royals (ROY) at the 27th match of the BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022 on Friday at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry.

The Patriots are one of the strongest teams in the tournament as they are continuously performing well. The Royals have had one of their worst seasons as they have continuously lost their last two matches.

The Royals will be hoping to win this game, but the match is going to be a tough one for them. We expect the Patriots to perform well and win the match.

PAT vs ROY Probable Playing XI

PAT Playing XI

N Karthikeyan D (wk & c), V Shashank, S Parameswaran, J Dagar, K Pandya, S Venkadesan, E Niteeshwar, N Kumar, Y Kumar, A Badrinath, and SK

ROY Playing XI

R Ragupathy (c & wk), P Surendiran, Logesh P, Kaladi Nagur Babu, Aravindaraj A, V Manga Satya Sumanth, R Karthikeyan, S Sabari, Santosh Kumaran, N Janarthanan, and P Murugan

Match Details

ROY vs PAT, BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022, Match 27

Date and Time: 27th May 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry

Pitch Report

The surface of the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is well-balanced, giving both hitters and bowlers lots of opportunities. Bowlers are expected to dominate the middle overs, with top-order batsmen set to play a big role. In this encounter, spinners have a chance to steal the show, especially in the second innings. Due to the pitching situation, both clubs would want to bat second.

ROY vs PAT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

R Ragupathy is the top wicket-keeper pick for today's Dream11 team as he is performing in the top order and also doing well behind stumps. He will get additional points from catches.

Batters

S Parameeshwaran and V Shashank are the best batter picks for the Dream11 team as he is batting in the top order and will also complete his quota of 2 overs. You can expect him to bowl even in death overs too.

All-rounders

K Pandya and A Aravindaraj are the best all-rounder picks for today's Dream11 team as they are batting well in the tournament and also completing their quota of two overs each. S Sabari is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

Subramaniyan K and A Badrinath are the best bowler picks for the Dream11 team. A Badrinath has taken five wickets so far in the tournament. Subramaniyan K picked up Two wickets against the Kings.

Top 3 players to pick in ROY vs PAT Dream11 prediction team

A Aravindaraj (ROY)

R Ragupathy (ROY)

K Pandya (PAT)

Important stats for ROY vs PAT Dream11 prediction team

A Badrinath - 5 wickets

S Parameswaran - 95 runs and 7 wickets

Subramaniyan K - 5 wickets

ROY vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Today (BYJU's Pondicherry T10 League 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: R Ragupathy, S Parameswaran, N Kumar, V Shashank, P Logesh, A Aravindaraj, K Pandya, S Sabari, P Murugan, Subramaniyan K, and A Badrinath

Captain: A Aravindaraj Vice Captain: K Pandya

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: R Ragupathy, N Karthikeyan, S Parameswaran, V Shashank, P Logesh, A Aravindaraj, K Pandya, S Sabari, E Niteeshwar, Subramaniyan K, and A Badrinath

Captain: A Aravindaraj Vice Captain: S Parameswaran

