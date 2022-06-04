PAT vs SMA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 2022 Match 50

Patriots will take on Smashers in match number 50 of the Pondicherry T10 2022 at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry on Sunday.
Patriots are in superb form and are sitting pretty at the top of the points table. They have eight wins and three losses apart from one tie. On the other hand, Smashers have been in good form and have a win-loss record of 7-5. They are currently third in the points table.
PAT vs SMA Probable Playing 11 today
Patriots: Naveen Karrthikeyan D (c & wk), S Parameeswaran, V Shashank, Jai Dagar, Nitin Kumar, Krishna Pandya, S Venkadesan, Subramaniyan K, Yathish Kumar-N, Avinash Badrinath, Jaya Surya Prabah
Smashers: M Mathavan (c & wk), Mohit Mittan, P Sunil Kumar, Karthik B Nair, R Adithya Reddy, Vijay Rajaram, Akshay Jain S, Vishal Khokhar, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Rishi Raut, Sivakumar Subramani
Match Details
PAT vs SMA, Pondicherry T10 2022, Match 50
Date & Time: June 5, 2022, 8:30 AM IST
Venue: Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground, Puducherry
Pitch Report
The track at the Cricket Association Puducherry Siechem Ground in Puducherry is likely to be a good one to bat on. A high-scoring game may be on the cards. There could be some turn for the spinners.
Today’s PAT vs SMA Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
M Mathavan has chipped in nicely with the bat and has got 143 runs at a strike rate of 147.42.
Batters
S Parameeswaran has had a huge impact with both bat and ball. He has returned with 209 runs, striking at 188.29 and has also taken 17 wickets with the ball.
All-rounders
Krishna Pandya is the third-highest run-getter in this competition and has scored 315 runs at a strike rate of 246.09. He also has eight wickets to his name.
Bowlers
Akshay Jain S is at the top of the wicket charts in this tournament. He has picked up 20 scalps at an economy rate of 7.09.
Top 5 best players to pick in PAT vs SMA Dream11 Prediction Team
S Parameeswaran (PAT): 936 points
Krishna Pandya (PAT): 906 points
Akshay Jain S (SMA): 796 points
Mohit Mittan (SMA): 667 points
R Adithya Reddy (SMA): 521 points
Important stats for PAT vs SMA Dream11 Prediction Team
Akshay Jain S: 20 wickets
Mohit Mittan: 359 runs
S Parameeswaran: 209 runs & 17 wickets
Krishna Pandya: 315 runs & 8 wickets
PAT vs SMA Dream 11 Prediction
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Naveen Karrthikeyan D, M Mathavan, V Shashank, S Parameeswaran, Mohit Mittan, Krishna Pandya, R Adithya Reddy, Vijay Rajaram, Avinash Badrinath, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Akshay Jain S
Captain: Krishna Pandya Vice-captain: Akshay Jain S
Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mathavan, V Shashank, Nitin Kumar, S Parameeswaran, Mohit Mittan, Krishna Pandya, R Adithya Reddy, Vijay Rajaram, Avinash Badrinath, Jaya Surya Prabah, Akshay Jain S
Captain: S Parameeswaran Vice-captain: Mohit Mittan