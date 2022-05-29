PAT vs WAR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Pondicherry T10 Tournament, Match 30

Patriots will take on Warriors in the 30th match of the Pondicherry T10 tournament at the CAP Siechem Ground in Pondicherry on Sunday.

Patriots will be concerned about their recent form. They have lost their last two games and will look to turn things around. Meanwhile, Warriors are on a three-match winning streak and got the better of Royals by five wickets.

PAT vs WAR Probable Playing XIs

PAT

Naveen Kaarthikeyan D (c&wk), Parameeswaran S, Shashank V, Venkadesan S, Krishna Pandya, Avinash Badrinath, Nithin Kumar, Yathish Kumar N, Jaya Suriya, Subramaniyan K, Ramesh Kajendran.

WAR

Premraj Rajavelu (c), Yash Jadhav (wk), Paras Ratnaparkhe, Prabu B, Selvam M, Thamizhmani G, Kannan Vignesh, Santhamoorthy S, Saurabh Yadav, Mayank Pandey, Vaibhav Singh.

Match Details

Match: PAT vs LIG, Pondicherry T10 Tournament, Match 30.

Date and Time: May 29, 2022; 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: CAP Siechem Ground, Pondicherry.

Pitch Report

The wicket is expected to be a balanced one, so both batters and bowlers should find good purchase. Spinners could be key in the middle overs. Both teams would love to field first on winning the toss.

Today’s PAT vs WAR Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Y Avinash Jadhav has been in decent touch with the bat. He will be expected to get another big knock.

Batters

S Parameeswaran has done a brilliant job. He has scored 121 runs and has also taken ten wickets at an average of 17.50. He could be a great captaincy pick in your PAT vs WAR Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Pandya is a brilliant all-rounder who has been in fabulous form recently. He has smashed 141 runs and has also scalped four wickets so far.

P Ratnaparkhe, meanwhile, is another player you must have in your Dream11 fantasy team. He has scored 127 runs and has also taken two wickets so far.

Bowlers

M Pandey is the leader of the Warriors bowling unit and has been in terrific form in the competition. He has picked up six wickets.

Five best players to pick in PAT vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

S Parameeswaran (PAT) – 532 points

K Pandya (PAT) – 449 points

P Ratnaparkhe (WAR) – 290 points

S Santhamoorthy (WAR) – 282 points

V Shashank (PAT) – 257 points.

Key stats for PAT vs WAR Dream11 prediction team

S Parameeswaran: 121 runs and 10 wickets

K Pandya: 141 runs and 4 wickets

P Ratnaparkhe: 127 runs and 2 wickets

S Santhamoorthy: 8 wickets

V Shashank: 154 runs.

PAT vs WAR Dream11 Prediction

PAT vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y Avinash Jadhav, N Karthikeyan D, S Parameeswaran, V Shashank, R Premraj, K Pandya, P Ratnaparkhe, S Santhamoorthy, M Pandey, Subramaniyan K, A Badrinath.

Captain: S Parameeswaran. Vice-Captain: K Pandya.

PAT vs WAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y Avinash Jadhav, S Parameeswaran, V Shashank, R Premraj, K Pandya, P Ratnaparkhe, S Santhamoorthy, S Venkadesan, M Pandey, Subramaniyan K, A Badrinath.

Captain: P Ratnaparkhe. Vice-Captain: S Santhamoorthy.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav