PP vs DD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bihar Cricket League T20 Final - Mar 26, 2021

Patna Pilots will take on Darbhanga Diamonds in the Bihar Cricket League T20 final at the Urja Stadium in Patna on Friday.

The Patna Pilots have been pretty inconsistent in the Bihar Cricket League T20. They started their campaign with a loss against the Angika Avengers before bouncing back to win two out of their remaining three games. The Patna Pilots' second loss was by just one run as well. In the semi-finals, they sprung a surprise and beat the Angika Avengers by 17 runs to earn a spot in the Bihar Cricket League T20 final.

Darbhanga Diamonds, on the other hand, have been in good form and finished second in the points table in the Bihar Cricket League T20 league stages. They have won three out of their four games, with their only loss coming against table-toppers Angika Avengers. Darbhanga Diamonds beat Bhagalpur Bulls in the semi-finals as they comfortably chased down 160.

Squads to choose from

Patna Pilots: Ashutosh Aman (c), Abhishek Babu, Amarjeet Rai, Aryan Raj, Keshav Kumar (WK), Niku Kumar, Nishant Kumar, Raju Kr, Sarfaraz Ashraf, Utkarsh Bhaskar, Gaurav Bhagalpur, Kumar Sahaj, Murari Kumar, Vibhooti Bhaskar, Vivek Kumar, Ashwini Kumar, Ashutosh Kumar, Gaurav Kumar Gaya, Gautam Yadav, Krishna Ojha, Rahul Kumar, Suraj Kashyap, Vivek Singh.

Darbhanga Diamonds: Babul Kumar (c), Indarjit Kumar, Bipin Saurabh, Kumar Rajnish, Harsh Raj, Suraj Chauhan, Shabbir Khan, Kundan Sharma, Vipul Krishna, Arnav Kishore, Imtiaz Alam, Suraj Yadav, Rahul Ratn, Vikrant Singh, Prakash Babu, Kamaludin, Paramjeet Singh –II,Rohit Kumar –II, Dhiraj Kumar, Bansidhar Kumar, Vikas Jha.

Predicted Playing XIs

Patna Pilots: Sakibul Gani, Vijay Bharti, Mangal Mahrour (c), Sraman Nigrodh (wk), Shaseem Rathore, Akash Raj, Surya Vansham, Mohit Kumar, Animesh Kumar, Himanshu Singh, Samar Quadri

Darbhanga Diamonds: Arnav Kishore, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Babul Kumar (c), Harsh Raj, Kumar Rajnish, Imtiaz Alam, Kundan Sharma, Paramjeet Singh, Prakash Babu, Shabbir Khan, Vipul Krishna

Match Details

Match: Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds

Date & Time: March 26th 2021, 4 PM IST

Venue: Urja Stadium, Patna

Pitch Report

The track at the Urja Stadium in Patna is a good one to bat on and teams have consistently scored big at the venue. The average first innings score in the Bihar Cricket League T20 tournament on this ground is about 165. There is something in it for the bowlers as well. While five games have been won by teams batting first, seven matches have been won by chasing teams. With it being a final, both teams will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Bihar Cricket League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PP vs DD)

Dream11 Team for Patna Pilots vs Darbhanga Diamonds - Bihar Cricket League T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sraman Nigrodh, Bipin Saurabh, Mangal Mahrour, Kumar Rajnish, Babul Kumar, Shaseem Rathore, Sakibul Gani, Shabbir Khan, Mohit Kumar, Imtiaz Alam, Vipul Krishna

Captain: Shaseem Rathore. Vice-captain: Bipin Saurabh

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Bipin Saurabh, Mangal Mahrour, Kundan Sharma, Babul Kumar, Shaseem Rathore, Sakibul Gani, Shabbir Khan, Mohit Kumar, Samar Quadri, Paramjeet Singh, Vipul Krishna

Captain: Vipul Krishna. Vice-captain: Sakibul Gani