Pataudi Cricket Club vs Athreya Cricket Club - Dream11 Prediction - KCA Club Championship T20 2023

Pataudi Cricket Club (PAU) will take on Athreya Cricket Club (ACC) in the 19th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 2023 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha on Monday, May 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the PAU vs ACC Dream11 prediction.

Both teams have had a good start to the season. Pataudi Cricket Club won their first two matches against Swantons Cricket Club and Tripunithura Cricket Club before losing to Masters Cricket Club.

On the other hand, Athreya Cricket Club are yet to lose a game this season. They have three wins from as many matches and are sitting pretty at the top of the table.

PAU vs ACC Match Details, KCA Club Championship T20 2023

The 19th match of the KCA Club Championship T20 2023 between Pataudi Cricket Club and Athreya Cricket Club will be played on May 8 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PAU vs ACC, Match 19, KCA Club Championship T20 2023

Date & Time: May 8th 2023, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha

PAC vs ACC Pitch Report

The track at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha has been a good one to bat on. However, spinners have fared well at the venue in the KCA Club Championship T20 2023.

PAU vs ACC Form Guide (Last 3 Matches)

Pataudi Cricket Club: L, W, W

Athreya Cricket Club: W, W, W

PAU vs ACC Probable Playing 11 today

Pataudi Cricket Club Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Pataudi Cricket Club Probable Playing XI: Athuljith M Anu, Arun Poulose, Tejas-CM, Rahul Sharma-I, Muhammad Aslam, Neel Sunny, AG Amal, Ashik Muhammad, Biju Narayanan, Pavan Raj, Ajayghosh-NS, Anshad-S

Athreya Cricket Club Team/Injury News

No major injury concerns.

Athreya Cricket Club Probable Playing XI: Riya Basheer, Pavan Sreedhar, Joffin Jose, Kalliparambil Rojith, Ujwal Krishna-KU, Aadithya Baiju, Afrad Reshab, Vivek KP, Mohmmed Anas, K Adithyakrishnan, Vishnu TM, Sreeraj R.

Today’s PAU vs ACC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Ujwal Krishna-KU (3 matches, 5 catches, 1 stumping)

Ujwal Krishna-KU has been excellent behind the stumps. He has five catches and one stumping to his name.

Top Batter Pick

Riya Basheer (3 matches, 128 runs)

Riya Basheer has been in top form with the bat in the KCA Club Championship T20 2023. He has amassed 128 runs in three innings at a strike rate of 139.13.

Top All-rounder Pick

Joffin Jose (3 matches, 71 runs, 0 wickets)

Joffin Jose has batted quite well this season, having accumulated 71 runs in three outings at a strike rate of 107.58. He can also chip in well with the ball.

Top Bowler Pick

Vishnu TM (3 matches, 7 wickets)

Vishnu TM has returned with seven wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 5.50. He averages 9.43 and has a bowling strike rate of 10.29.

PAU vs ACC match captain and vice-captain choices

K Adithyakrishnan (3 matches, 6 wickets)

K Adithyakrishnan has been in top form on the bowling front. The 21-year-old off-spinner has returned with six wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 4.52.

Ashik Muhammad (3 matches, 5 wickets)

Ashik Muhammad has picked up five wickets in three games at an economy rate of 6.20. He can also come in handy with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for PAU vs ACC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats K Adithyakrishnan 6 wickets in 3 matches Ashik Muhammad 5 wickets in 3 matches Riya Basheer 128 runs in 3 matches Vishnu TM 7 wickets in 3 matches Joffin Jose 71 runs & 0 wickets in 3 matches

PAU vs ACC match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders and wicket-taking bowlers in their ranks. Thus, the likes of Joffin Jose, Athuljith M Anu, Ashik Muhammad, K Adithyakrishnan, and Vishnu TM will be the key picks in the PAU vs ACC game.

PAU vs ACC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

PAU vs ACC Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Ujwal Krishna-KU

Batters: Riya Basheer, Arun Poulose, Muhammad Aslam

All-rounders: Joffin Jose, Athuljith M Anu, Ashik Muhammad (vc), Aadithya Baiju

Bowlers: Biju Narayanan, K Adithyakrishnan (c), Vishnu TM

PAU vs ACC Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

PAU vs ACC Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Ujwal Krishna-KU

Batters: Riya Basheer, Arun Poulose, Muhammad Aslam (vc)

All-rounders: Joffin Jose, Athuljith M Anu, Ashik Muhammad

Bowlers: Biju Narayanan, Afrad Reshab, K Adithyakrishnan, Vishnu TM (c)

