PAU vs MTC Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for KCA Club Championship T20, 2nd Semi Final

The second semi final of the KCA Club Championship T20 will see the Pataudi Cricket Club (PAU) square off against the Masters Cricket Club (MTC) at Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha in Kerala on Sunday, May 14. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PAU vs MTC Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Pataudi Cricket Club won three of their four matches in the group stages and progressed to the quarterfinals. In the quarter finals they defeated the Muthoot Microfin and made it to the semi finals. They will be eager to win this match and make their way into the summit clash of the tournament.

The Masters Cricket Club managed to win three of their four matches in the group stage and made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament. They defeated the Athreya Cricket Club by seven wickets in the quarterfinals to make it to the semis. They too will be keen to win this match and make it to the grand finale.

Notably, in the earlier meeting in this tournament, the Masters Cricket Club emerged victorious by a massive margin of 121 runs.

PAU vs MTC Match Details

The second semi final of the KCA Club Championship T20 will be played on May 14 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha in Kerala. The match will commence at 1.40 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PAU vs MTC, 2nd Semi Final, KCA Club Championship T20

Date and Time: May 14, 2023, Thursday, 1.40 pm IST.

Venue: Sanatana Dharma College Ground, Alappuzha, Kerala

PAU vs MTC Probable Playing XIs

PAU Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

PAU Probable Playing XI

Tejas CM, N Sunny, AM Anu, M Aslam, A Amal, A Muhammad, R Sharma, P Raj, B Naryanan, Ajayghosh NS, and B Raj S.

MTC Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

MTC Probable Playing XI

V Raj, K Prasad, S Roger, S KV, P Anfal, S Joseph, R Chandran, V Kumar, A Raveendran, VA Suresh, and F Fanoos.

PAU vs MTC Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

V Raj

V Raj has been in excellent battig form this tournament. He will be the ideal pick for the match from the wicketkeeper section.

Batter

N Sunny

N Sunny has been the star of the batting for the Pataudi Cricket Club. His excellent form with the bat makes him a must pick for the match.

All-rounder

S Joseph

S Joseph has been in good form in the tournament with both the bat and the ball. His current all-round form makes him a crucial pick for the match.

Bowler

Ajayghosh-NS

Ajayghosh has been in good wicket taking form in the tournament. He has the knack for breaking partnerships and will be a good option for the match.

PAU vs MTC match captain and vice-captain choices

N Sunny

N Sunny has been in excellent batting form in this tournament. His consistency with the bat in this tournament makes him a brilliant pick for this match.

S Joseph

S Joseph has been in great form with both the bat and the ballk. His ability to pick up valuable points in both innings of the match makes him a great choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for PAU vs MTC, 2nd Semi Final

V Raj

N Sunny

P Anfal

S Joseph

Ajayghosh-NS

PAU vs MTC Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting. It will have good bounce and towards the later stages might help the spinners. The top-order batters will be great picks for the match.

PAU vs MTC Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Semi Final, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: V Raj

Batters: A Poulose, K Prasad, N Sunny

All-rounders: S Joseph, P Anfal, A Muhammad

Bowlers: R Chandran, P Raj, B Naryanan, Ajayghosh-NS

PAU vs MTC Dream11 Prediction, 2nd Semi Final, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: V Raj

Batters: A Poulose, K Prasad, N Sunny

All-rounders: S Joseph, P Anfal, A Muhammad

Bowlers: R Chandran, P Raj, B Naryanan, Ajayghosh-NS

