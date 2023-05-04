PAU vs SWC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s KCA Club Championship T20 - May 4th, 2023

The KCA Club Championship 2023 is heating up with its 11th match set to take place between Pataudi Cricket Club and Swantons Cricket Club. It is scheduled to take place on 4th May 2023 at the Sanatana Dharma College Ground in Alappuzha. Both teams boast potential players who could turn the match in their favor.

On that basis, here are the best players for your PAU vs SWC Dream11 team that you can consider as your captain or vice-captain.

#3 Vathsal Govind (PAU) - 5 Credits

If you're looking for an ideal choice for a vice-captain in your PAU vs SWC Dream11 team, consider Vathsal Govind, a talented right-handed batter from Kerala.

In his last five T20 matches (off-records), Govind has shown great form, amassing an impressive 154 runs, with a highest score of 80. With his consistent performances and ability to score big runs, Govind is a valuable asset to any team.

The Kerala batter can be picked up in your team for just 5 Credits. Picking this player would be a steal for your team as he is worth a lot more.

#2 Kiran Sagar (SWC) - 8 Credits

Kiran Sagar is a must-add as the vice-captain in your Dream11 team. In his last five T20 matches, Sagar has been in excellent form, taking a total of seven wickets while conceding only 114 runs.

His ability to pick up crucial wickets and keep the run rate down makes him a valuable asset to any team. As vice-captain, Sagar's consistent performances and potential to turn the match in his team's favor make him an excellent choice for your Dream11 team.

#1 Basil Thampi (SWC) - 9 Credits

Based on his impressive career averages, Basil Thampi would make an excellent choice for the captain position in the PAU vs SWC Dream11 team. Thampi's T20 career averages show that he has taken 80 wickets in as many appearances, with a best bowling figure of 4/15.

His average of 29.25 and an economy rate of 8.38 make him a consistent performer with the ability to pick up wickets while keeping the runs down. Thampi's strike rate of 20.9 shows that he is a genuine wicket-taker who can turn the match in his team's favor.

Poll : Who will fetch the most points in today's PAU vs SWC Dream11 contest? Vathsal Govind Basil Thampi 0 votes