PBC vs GTT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Trinidad T10 Blast, Match 10

The 10th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast will see Parakeet Buccaneers (PBC) square off against Giants T&T (GTT) at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba on Wednesday, June 14. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBC vs GTT Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

The Parakeet Buccaneers lost their last match against Soca Kings by eight wickets. Giants T&T, on the other hand, lost their last match against Scarlet Ibis Scorchers by seven wickets.

Parakeet Buccaneers will give it their all to win the match, but Giants T&T are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

PBC vs GTT Match Details

The 10th match of the Trinidad T10 Blast will be played on June 14 at the Brian Lara Stadium in Tarouba. The game is set to take place at 1:45 am IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBC vs GTT, Match 10

Date and Time: June 14 2023, 1:45 am IST

Venue: Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba

Pitch Report

The pitch looks good for the bowlers. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match played on this pitch was between Cocrico Cavaliers and Rungetters, where a total of 154 runs were scored at a loss of 12 wickets.

PBC vs GTT Form Guide

PBC - L

GTT - L

PBC vs GTT Probable Playing XI

PBC Playing XI

No injury updates

Evin Lewis (c), KY Ottley, Kiedel Glasgow, Adrian Cooper, Akim Chandler, Vikash Rampersad, Leonardo Julian, Damien Singh (wk), Jayden Seales, Eric Garcia, Ramesh Brijlal

GTT Playing XI

No injury updates

Denzil Antoine, S Batoosingh, Shatrughan Rambaran, Suraj SeepaulSuraj Seepaul, C Kalawan, A Cooper, Rivaldo Ramlogan, M Deyal (c), Vishan Jagessar, Kevin Ragbir (wk), Justin Gangoo

PBC vs GTT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

K Ragbir

K Ragbir is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. D Singh is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

M Deyal

E Lewis and M Deyal are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team. K Ottley played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

S Rambaran

C Vincent and S Rambaran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. S Seepaul is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

J Seales

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are E Gracia and J Seales. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and are also expected to bowl in death overs. V Jagessar is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

PBC vs GTT match captain and vice-captain choices

M Deyal

M Deyal will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He smashed 69 runs and took two wickets in the last match.

S Rambaran

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can pick S Rambaran as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He smashed 52 runs in the last match.

5 Must-Picks for PBC vs GTT, Match 10

E Lewis

S Rambaran

M Deyal

C Vincent

J Seales

Parakeet Buccaneers vs Giants T&T Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least five all-rounders, who will bat in the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Parakeet Buccaneers vs Giants T&T Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: K Ragbir

Batters: M Deyal, K Ottley, E Lewis

All-rounders: C Vincent, A Cooper, S Rambaran, S Seepaul

Bowlers: V Jagessar, E Gracia, J Seales

Parakeet Buccaneers vs Giants T&T Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: K Ragbir

Batters: M Deyal, K Ottley, E Lewis, D Antoine

All-rounders: C Vincent, A Cooper, S Rambaran, S Seepaul

Bowlers: J Jangoo, J Seales

Poll : 0 votes