PBCC vs AL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Dhaka T20 match - June 26th, 2021

The Prime Bank Cricket Club will take on Abahani Limited in a Super League match of the Dhaka T20 League 2021 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

The Prime Bank Cricket Club finished atop in the Group stage while Abahani Limited finished second. However, Abahani Limited are currently atop the Super League table, and Prime Bank Cricket Club are placed second. Both teams are coming off losses from their last Dhaka T20 League fixtures.

On that note, here are three players who can be captain and vice-captain pick for your Dream11 team as the top two sides meet in this Dhaka T20 League clash.

#3 Rony Talukdar

Prime Bank Cricket Club opening batsman Rony Talukdar is their highest run-scorer in this edition of the Dhaka T20 League. He has scored 366 runs in 15 innings at a strike rate of 136.05. Talukdar also has three fifties to his name.

He top-scored with 59 runs off 41 deliveries, striking at 143.9, in their last match against Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club.

#2 Mohammad Saifuddin

Mohammad Saifuddin has had an exceptional run with the ball in the ongoing Dhaka T20 League. Plying his trade for Abahani Limited, the speedster has accounted for 22 wickets. He is also the leading wicket-taker for his side.

Saifuddin has bowled at an average of 17.04 and an economy of 6.63. The pacer also has the best figures of 4/18 and is a top pick for your Dream11 team.

#1 Mohammad Naim

Mohammad Naim is having a phenomenal Dhaka T20 League 2021 with the bat. Opening the batting for Abahani Limited, he is their highest run-getter with 375 runs thus far.

In their last outing against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club, he scored a quickfire 42 off just 28 deliveries, striking at 150. Thus, he can do some damage at the top and has been a consistent run-scorer as well.

Mohammad Naim is a must-pick in your Dream11 team for the upcoming match in the Dhaka T20 League 2021.

