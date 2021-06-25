PBCC vs AL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Dhaka Premier League - June 26, 2021

Prime Bank Cricket Club and Abahani Limited will lock horns in the Super League game of the Dhaka Premier League on Saturday (26 June). The Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium will play host to the encounter.

The Prime Bank Cricket Club have had mixed results in the Super League stage as they have won two and lost two encounters so far. They are currently second in the points table. The encounter against Abahani will be crucial for their chances in the Dhaka Premier League.

Meanwhile, Abahani Limited have won three matches and lost just one in the Super League stage. They have been exceptional on the field and rarely commit errors in all three departments. They are currently atop the points table and are favorites to win the Dhaka Premier League title.

Abahani Ltd won by 7 wickets (D/L Method)#BDPDCL pic.twitter.com/exljEGBA6l — Bangladesh Cricket (@BCBtigers) June 23, 2021

Dhaka Premier League - Squads to choose from

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Rakibul Hasan, Alok Kapali, Rony Talukdar, Amit Majumdar, Arafat Sunny Jr., Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Miyah, Nahidul Islam, Monir Hossain Khan, Nayeem Hasan, Delawar Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu, Kazi Kamrul, Ali Mohammad Walid, Tariqul Islam

Abahani Limited

Mohammad Naim, Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Afif Hossain Dhrubo, Aminul Islam Biplob, Taijul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Shohidul Islam, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Towhidul Islam Rasel, Munim Shahriar, Shaheen Alam, Rakibul Islam Raja, AKS Swadhin

Probable Playing XIs

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Rony Talukdar, Rubel Mia, Anamul Haque (c), Mohammad Mithun (wk), Raqibul Hasan, Nahidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Alok Kapali, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Abahani Limited

Liton Das (wk), Munim Shahriar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Afif Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Arafat Sunny, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Aminul Islam, Mohammad Naim

Match Details

Match: Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Abahani Limited, Super League, Dhaka Premier League

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

Date and Time (IST): 26th June, 8:30 AM

Pitch Report

Of late, the pitch at this venue has been on the slower side due to persistent rainfall. The medium pacers and spin bowlers can extract good momentum from the wicket on offer. 130-150 will be a par score in this Dhaka Premier League clash.

Dhaka Premier League 2021: Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PBCC vs AL)

PBCC vs AL Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Naim, Munim Shahriar, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shoriful Islam

Captain: Mohammad Saifuddin

Vice-captain: Mustafizur Rahman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Rony Talukdar, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Munim Shahriar, Mosaddek Hossain, Alok Kapali, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Mehedi Hasan Rana, Shoriful Islam

Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Vice-captain: Liton Das

Edited by Anantaajith Ra