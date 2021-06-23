PBCC vs GGC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Dhaka T20 match - June 23rd, 2021

Prime Bank Cricket Club clash with Gazi Group Cricketers in a Super League match of the Dhaka T20 league 2021 at BKSP No 3 Ground, Savar, on Wednesday.

The Prime Bank Cricket Club finished the group stage as table toppers. They are also currently at the top of the Super League table. Meanwhile, Gazi Group Cricketers finished fourth in the group stage. As for the Super League table, they are placed fifth at the moment.

Prime Bank Cricket Club won their last match in the Dhaka T20 League against Mohammedan Sporting Club. Gazi Group Cricketers, however, are coming off an abandoned game against Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club.

Here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the upcoming Dhaka T20 League fixture.

#3 Shoriful Islam

Bangladesh Training Session

Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam has had a fine run with the ball in this edition of the Dhaka T20 League.

Playing for Prime Bank Cricket Club, he has picked up 18 wickets so far. He has best figures of 3/23 and an economy of just 6.81.

Shoriful also picked up two wickets in his team’s last outing against Mohammedan Sporting Club.

#2 Mahmudullah

New Zealand v Bangladesh - T20 Game 1

Gazi Group Cricketers all-rounder Mahmudullah is the highest wicket-taker for his side with 16 scalps. He also returned figures of 2/19 in their most recent game against Abahani Limited.

With an average of 13.06 and an economy of 5.80, he has been very effective with the ball throughout the Dhaka T20 League.

He has also scored 197 runs with the bat. Therefore, he can earn you points with both bat and ball. Mahmudullah is a solid pick for your Dream11 team.

#1 Mohammad Mithun

New Zealand v Bangladesh - T20 Game 1

Top-order batsman Mohammad Mithun is the leading run-scorer for Prime Bank Cricket Club. He has scored 353 runs at a strike rate of 133.71. Mithun has three fifties this season, top-scoring with an unbeaten 67.

Being a wicket-keeper, Mithun can earn you extra points from behind the stumps as well. He is a valuable pick in your Dream11 team for the upcoming Dhaka T20 clash between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Gazi Group Cricketers.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava