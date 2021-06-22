PBCC vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Dhaka Premier League - June 23, 2021

Prime Bank Cricket Club and Gazi Group cricketers will lock horns in the Dhaka Premier League at the Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

Prime Bank Cricket Club dominated the round-robin stage with nine wins and topped the charts. They are topping the points table in the Super League.

Meanwhile, Gazi Group cricketers have won seven matches in the round-robin stage of the tournament but are winless so far in the Super League stage. However, they have enough ammunition in the tank to go all guns blazing in their upcoming encounter against Prime Bank Cricket Club and climb up the points table.

Squads to choose from

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque, Rakibul Hasan, Alok Kapali, Rony Talukdar, Amit Majumdar, Arafat Sunny Jr, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Miah, Nahidul Islam, Monir Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Delawar Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu, Kazi Kamrul, Ali Mohammad Walid, Tariqul Islam.

Gazi Group Cricketers

Hasan Mahmud, Sanjit Saha Deep, Akbar Ali, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nahid Hasan, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Rakibul Atiq, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mominul Haque Showrabh, Ariful Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Mohiuddin Tareq.

Probable Playing XIs

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Rony Talukdar, Rubel Mia, Anamul Haque (c, wk), Mohammad Mithun, Rakibul Hasan, Nahidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Monir Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Delawar Hossain

Gazi Group Cricketers

Mahedi Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mahmudullah (c), Ariful Haque, Mominul Haque, Akbar Ali (wk), Mukidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Mohiuddin Tareq.

Match Details

Match: Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers, Super League.

Venue: Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.

Date and Time (IST): 23rd June, 1:30 PM.

Pitch Report

Weather could play a role in this encounter. With the forecast not very clear, moisture could the pitch tough for batsmen. The pitch favours swing, and one can even expect uneven bounce too,

Medium pacers should get a lot of purchase from the slowness of the wicket. 120-130 could be a good score on this wicket.

Dhaka Premier League 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PBCC vs GGC)

PBCC vs GGC Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Mithun, Mominul Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam.

Captain: Mahmudullah. Vice-captain: Mahedi Hasan.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Zakir Hasan, Yasir Ali, Soumya Sarkar, Rony Talukdar, Mahmudullah, Mahedi Hasan, Ariful Haque, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Mukidul Islam.

Captain: Zakir Hasan. Vice-captain: Ariful Haque.

