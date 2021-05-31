PBCC vs GGC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Dhaka Premier League match - May 31, 2021

Prime Bank Cricket Club will take on Gazi Group Cricketers in the first round of Dhaka Premier League on Monday at BKSP-3, Dhaka.

The Prime Bank Cricket Club will be led by Tamim Iqbal, who showed decent form as captain and as a batsman in the recently concluded Sri Lanka ODI series. With this tournament being a T20 competition, we can expect Tamim to go all guns blazing with the willow alongside Mohammad Mithun and other players.

On the other hand, Mahmudullah Riyad will lead Gazi Group Cricketers and will be eager to start the tournament on a winning note. Soumya Sarkar will be their key player who has shown in the past that he can do well in all three departments.

Squads to choose from

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Tamim Iqbal (c), Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Rakibul Hasan, Alok Kapali, Rony Talukdar, Amit Majumdar, Arafat Sunny Jr, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Miyah, Nahidul Islam, Monir Hossain Khan, Nayeem Hasan, Delawar Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu, Kazi Kamrul, Ali Mohammad Walid, Tariqul Islam

Gazi Group Cricketers

Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Mominul Haque Showrabh, Ariful Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Sanjit Saha Deep, Akbar Ali, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Nahid Hasan, Mukidul Islam Mugdho, Rakibul Atiq, Mahedi Hasan

Probable Playing XIs

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Tamim Iqbal (c), Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Rakibul Hasan, Alok Kapali, Rony Talukdar, Rakibul Hasan, Arafat Sunny Jr, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Gazi Group Cricketers

Mahmudullah Riyad (c), Mominul Haque Showrabh, Ariful Haque, Soumya Sarkar, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nasum Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Akbar Ali

Match Details

Match: Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Gazi Group Cricketers, Round 1

Venue: BKSP-3, Dhaka

Date and Time (IST): 31st May, 1:00 PM

Pitch report

In the first match of the tournament at this venue, the batsmen enjoyed scoring runs right from the first over. The bowlers have had to toil hard to pick up wickets on this flat wicket. The spinners have fetched some crucial wickets in the middle overs.

We can expect captains to win the toss and bat first in order to put the opposition under pressure.

Dhaka Premier League 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PBCC vs GGC)

PBCC vs GGC Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Zakir Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, Mominul Haque Showrabh, Soumya Sarkar, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Alok Kapali, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Captain: Tamim Iqbal Vice-captain: Sheikh Mehedi Hasan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Akbar Ali, Tamim Iqbal, Mahmudullah Riyad, Rakibul Hasan, Soumya Sarkar, Alok Kapali, Sheikh Mehedi Hasan, Ariful Haque, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Captain: Mahmudullah Riyad Vice-captain: Ariful Haque