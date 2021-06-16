PBCC vs KSKS Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka T20 Match - June 17th, 2021

Prime Bank Cricket Club and Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity will lock horns in the 61st match of the Dhaka Premier League at Shere Bangla National Stadium on Thursday.

The Prime Bank Cricket Club are racing towards the knockouts after winning seven contests and losing just two so far. They are currently sitting at the top spot in the points table and would love to finish the league stage in that position.

Meanwhile, Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity are having a tough time with just four wins and five defeats. They are currently reeling in eighth position and would need some inspirational performances from their players to climb up the ladder. Khelaghar have enough ammunition in their tank and will aim for a big win going into this encounter

Squads to choose from

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Rakibul Hasan, Alok Kapali, Rony Talukdar, Amit Majumdar, Arafat Sunny Jr, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Miyah, Nahidul Islam, Monir Hossain Khan, Nayeem Hasan, Delawar Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu, Kazi Kamrul, Ali Mohammad Walid, Tariqul Islam

Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity

Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Minhazur Rahman, Farhad Hossain, Imtiaz Hossain Chowdhury, Sayed Khaled Hossain, Nur Hossain Saddam, Salman Hossain Emon, Tipu Sultan, Rony Chowdhury, Jahurul Islam Ani, Sadiqur Rahman, Rafsan Al Mahmud, Masum Khan, Irfan Hossain

Probable Playing XIs

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukdar, Anamul Haque (c, wk), Mohammad Mithun, Amit Majumder, Nahidul Islam, Alok Kapali, Monir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nayeem Hasan

Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity

Imtiaz Hossain, Sadikur Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Jahurul Islam (c, wk), Salman Hossain, Masum Khan, Rishad Hossain, Farhad Hossain, Saddam Hossain, Khaled Ahmed, Tipu Sultan

Match Details

Match: Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity, Match 61

Date and Time: 17th June, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The 22-yard track at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur is well-known for producing a belter of a wicket. It will assist the batsmen right from the first ball of the game. However, as the innings progresses, there will be some momentum for the spinners as well.

Both captains will look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Dhaka T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PBCC vs KSKS)

Dhaka T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PBCC vs KSKS)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Mithun, Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukar, Sadikur Rahman, Nahidul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Masum Khan, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam

Captain: Tamim Iqbal Vice-captain: Masum Khan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jahurul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukar, Salman Hossain, Nahidul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Masum Khan, Alok Kapali, Mustafizur Rahman, Nayeem Hasan, Rubel Hossain

Captain: Rony Talukdar Vice-captain: Khaled Ahmed

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee