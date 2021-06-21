PBCC vs MSC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Dhaka T20 match - June 21st, 2021

Prime Bank Cricket Club face Mohammedan Sporting Club in Match No.6 of the Dhaka T20 League 2021 (Super League stage) at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Monday.

The Prime Bank Cricket Club finished the group stage as table toppers. They have had a good run in the Dhaka T20 League so far. Mohammedan Sporting Club, meanwhile, finished fifth in the group stage. Both teams are coming off a loss from their previous games and will be keen to put it behind them.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream 11 team for the Dhaka T20 League fixture between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Mohammedan Sporting Club.

#3 Abu Jayed

New Zealand v Bangladesh - 2nd Test: Day 3

Bangladesh right-arm pacer Abu Jayed has picked up 10 wickets from 12 outings in this Dhaka T20 League for Mohammedan Sporting Club. He has the best figures of 3/33 and a decent economy of 7.75.

In the absence of Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed will have a big role to play for his side in the upcoming games.

#2 Nahidul Islam

Prime Bank Cricket Club all-rounder Nahidul Islam has had a pretty successful Dhaka T20 season with the ball thus far.

The right-arm spinner has accounted for 14 wickets with the best figures of 3/15. Moreover, he bowls with a very tidy economy of under 6 runs an over.

#1 Mohammad Mithun

New Zealand v Bangladesh - T20 Game 1

Mohammad Mithun is a very reliable and consistent top-order batsman who plays for Prime Bank Cricket Club. He has risen through the ranks for Bangladesh and is vastly experienced in the T20 format.

He has accumulated 336 runs from 12 games with three fifties. Mithun has been in sublime form this season. He scored an unbeaten 67 off 42 balls against Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in their last match.

With Tamim Iqbal bowing out, Mithun holds the key for his side. He is a must-pick in your Dream 11 team as the Prime Bank Cricket Club take on Mohammedan Sporting Club in this edition of the Dhaka T20 League.

Edited by Diptanil Roy