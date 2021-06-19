PBCC vs MSC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Dhaka Premier League - June 20, 2021

The Prime Bank Cricket Club and Mohammedan Sporting Club will lock horns in the fifth match of the Super League stage in Dhaka Premier League at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Sunday.

Prime Bank Cricket Club were completely unstoppable in the round robin stage, achieving nine wins and topping the points table. They hope to continue their winning momentum in the Super League stage as well.

Mohammedan Sporting Club were exceptional in the round-robin stages of the tournament with six victories and just four losses. They ended in fifth position, which helped them qualify for the Super League stage.

With so many star performers in Mohammedan Sporting Club's roster, we can expect some cracking performances from the team.

Squads to choose from

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Rakibul Hasan, Alok Kapali, Rony Talukdar, Amit Majumdar, Arafat Sunny Jr, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Miyah, Nahidul Islam, Monir Hossain Khan, Nayeem Hasan, Delawar Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu, Kazi Kamrul, Ali Mohammad Walid, Tariqul Islam

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Asif Hasan Mitul, Shakil Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider Rony, Abu Jayed Rahi, Nadif Chowdhury, Irfan Sukkur, Mahmudul Hasan Limon, Abdul Mazid, Avishek Mitra, Yeasin Arafat

Probable Playing XIs

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Rakibul Hasan, Rony Talukar, Anamul Haque (c), Mohammad Mithun (wk), Nahidul Islam, Alok Kapali, Rubel Mia, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Monir Hossain, Nayeem Hasan

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Abdul Mazid, Mahmudul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Shamsur Rahman, Irfan Sukkur (wk), Nadif Chodhury, Shuvagata Hom (c), Abu Hider, Yeasin Arafat, Asif Hasan, Abu Jayed

Match Details

Match: Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, Super League

Venue: Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur

Date and Time (IST): 20th June, 6:00 PM

Pitch report

Rain could play a spoilsport during the game, with overcast conditions expected. The pace bowlers are likely to get the ball swinging, making it difficult for the batsmen to score runs.

Both teams will look to bat first, with pitch conditions likely to remain unchanged throughout the game unless there is some rain.

Dhaka Premier League 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PBCC vs MSC)

PBCC vs MSC Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Mithun, Rony Talukdar, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abdul Mazid, Shuvagata Hom, Mahmudul Hasan, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam

Captain: Nahidul Islam Vice-captain: Mohammad Mithun

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Irfan Sukkur, Rony Talukdar, Rakibul Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abdul Mazid, Shuvagata Hom, Mahmudul Hasan, Monir Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam

Captain: Parvez Hossain Emon Vice-captain: Rony Talukdar

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee