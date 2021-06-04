PBCC vs MSC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - June 5th, 2021

Match 20 of the Dhaka Premier League T20 will see the Prime Bank Cricket Club take on Mohammedan Sporting Club at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Saturday.

Although both teams have impressed with stellar wins in the Dhaka Premier League T20, the Prime Bank Cricket Club might just start the game as favorites. Led by Tamim Iqbal, the Prime Bank Cricket Club have a lot of experience and talent to fall back on. With Mustafizur Rahman leading the bowling attack, one wouldn't want to bet against the Prime Bank Cricket Club coming on top in the crucial Dhaka Premier League T20 encounter.

However, Mohammedan Sporting Club aren't pushovers by any means. They have one of the world's premier all-rounders in Shakib Al Hasan, and with a formidable pace trio of Taskin Ahmed , Abu Jayed Rahi and Abu Hider Rony, Mohammedan would ideally fancy their chances of a win as well.

Squads to choose from

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Rakibul Hasan, Alok Kapali, Rony Talukdar, Amit Majumdar, Arafat Sunny Jr, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Miyah, Nahidul Islam, Monir Hossain Khan, Nayeem Hasan, Delawar Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu, Kazi Kamrul, Ali Mohammad Walid, Tariqul Islam

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Shakib Al Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Asif Hossain Mitul, Shakil Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Shamsur Rahman Shuvo, Shuvagata Hom Chowdhury, Parvez Hossain Emon, Abu Hider Rony, Abu Jayed Rahi, Nadif Chowdhury, Irfan Sukkur, Mahmudul Hasan Limon. Abdul Majid, Avishek Mitra

Predicted Playing XIs

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Anamul Haque, Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukdar, Mohammad Mithun, Rakibul Hasan, Alok Kapali, Nahidul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Monir Hossain and Mustafizur Rahman

Mohammedan Sporting Club

Mohammad Parvez Hossain, Mahmudul Hasan, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Shamsur Rahman, Irfan Sukkur, Nadif Chowdhury, Shuvagata Hom, Abu Hider, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Jayed and Asif Hasan

Match Details

Match: Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Mohammedan Sporting Club, Match 20, Dhaka Premier League T20

Date and Time: 5th June 2021, at 5:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Pitch Report

Although the pitch is slightly on the side, the ball should skid nicely on to the bat under the lights. The batsmen will look to make full use of the powerplay restrictions despite swing being a concern early on. Both teams will ideally look to chase upon winning the toss, with 150 being par at the venue.

PBCC vs MSC Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PBCC vs MSC Dream11 Tips - Dhaka Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mithun, T Iqbal, R Talukdar, S Rahman, M Hossain, S Al Hasan, A Kapali, N Hasan, M Rahman, T Ahmed and A Jayed

Captain: S Al Hasan. Vice-captain: M Mithun

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Parvez Hossain, T Iqbal, R Hasan, S Rahman, M Hossain, S Al Hasan, A Kapali, N Hasan, M Rahman, T Ahmed and A Jayed

Captain: T Iqbal. Vice-captain: S Al Hasan

