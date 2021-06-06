PBCC vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - Jun 07, 2021

Prime Bank Cricket Club will take on Partex Sporting Club in the 22nd match of the Dhaka Premier League T20 at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No.3 Ground in Savar on Monday.

Prime Bank Cricket Club have won two out of their three matches and are currently fourth in the Dhaka Premier League T20 points table. They lost their last game against the Mohammedan Sporting Club by 27 runs and will be eager to return to winning ways.

Partex Sporting Club, on the other hand, have lost three in three and currently find themselves rock-bottom in the standings. They will be eager to win Monday's match and open their account in the Dhaka Premier League T20.

Squads to choose from

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque (WK), Rakibul Hasan, Alok Kapali, Rony Talukdar, Amit Majumdar, Arafat Sunny Jr, Rubel Hossain, Tamim Iqbal (C), Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Miyah, Nahidul Islam, Monir Hossain, Nayeem Hasan, Delawar Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu, Kazi Kamrul, Ali Mohammad Walid and Tariqul Islam.

Partex Sporting Club

Rabiul Islam, Sagir Hossain Shuvo, Nihaduzzaman, Dhiman Ghosh (WK), Shahadat Hossain, Abbas Musa, Jaynul Islam, Hasanuzzaman, Sayed Alam Rizvi, Moin Khan, Tasamul Haque (C), Jubair Hossain, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Shahbaz Chauhan, Ejharul Islam, Rony Hossain, Mosaddek Iftekhar Rahi and Shafiul Hayat Hridoy.

Probable Playing XIs

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Tamim Iqbal (C), Rony Talukdar, Anamul Haque (WK), Mohammad Mithun, Alok Kapali, Nahidul Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Nayeem Hasan, Shoriful Islam, Monir Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

Partex Sporting Club

Tasamul Haque (C), Abbas Musa, Dhiman Ghosh (WK), Hasanuzzaman, Ejharul Islam, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Nihaduzzaman, Jubair Hossain, Shahbaz Chauhan, Jaynul Islam, Shahadat Hossain.

Match Details

Match: Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Partex Sporting Club, Match 22, Dhaka Premier League T20

Date & Time: 7th June 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Venue: Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 3 Ground, Savar.

Pitch Report

The wicket at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No.3 Ground is a balanced one, where the batsmen will need to spend some time in the middle before shifting gears. The pacers have enjoyed great success on this ground and are expected to dictate the proceedings on Monday. The captain winning the toss should look to field first as the chasing teams have won most of the games played at the venue.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PBCC vs PAR)

PBCC vs PAR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - Dhaka Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anamul Haque, Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukdar, Abbas Musa, Alok Kapali, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Nahidul Islam, Tasamul Haque, Shahadat Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal. Vice-captain: Mustafizur Rahman.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anamul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukdar, Abbas Musa, Alok Kapali, Nazmul Hossain Milon, Tasamul Haque, Shahadat Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam.

Captain: Mustafizur Rahman. Vice-captain: Shoriful Islam.

Edited by Samya Majumdar