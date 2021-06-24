PBCC vs PDSC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Dhaka T20 match - June 24th, 2021

The Prime Bank Cricket Club will take on the Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club in a Super League match of the Dhaka T20 League 2021 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium.

The Prime Bank Cricket Club topped the group stage table, whereas Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club finished second. As far as the Super League table is concerned, Prime Bank Cricket Club and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club are at the second & third spots, respectively.

Both teams have had contrasting results from their previous games in the Dhaka T20 League. Prime Bank Cricket Club are coming off a win against Gazi Group Cricketers. However, Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club lost to Abahani Limited.

Let's take a look at three players who can be captain or vice-captain picks for your Dream11 team for this Dhaka T20 League encounter.

#3 Nahidul Islam

Prime Bank Cricket Club all-rounder Nahidul Islam has picked up 14 wickets in the ongoing Dhaka T20 League. He bowls at an economy of 6.05 and has best figures of 3/15.

Nahidul can be very handy with the bat as well. He scored a 25-ball 39 in their previous match against Gazi Group Cricketers, at a strike rate of 156.

#2 Shoriful Islam

Bangladesh Training Session

Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam has picked up 20 wickets for the Prime Bank Cricket Club so far. He is their leading wicket-taker as well.

He picked up a couple of wickets when the Prime Bank Cricket Club played their last match against Gazi Group Cricketers.

Shoriful is having a great run with the ball in this edition of the Dhaka T20 League and is a solid pick for your Dream11 team.

#1 Kamrul Islam Rabbi

England - Tour Match

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club pacer Kamrul Islam is in great form with the ball. He has grabbed 22 scalps, the highest by any bowler in his team. Kamrul has the best figures of 4/11 with an average of 13.77.

He returned figures of 1/9 from his two overs when his side last played, against Abahani Limited.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava