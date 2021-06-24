PBCC vs PDSC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - June 24, 2021

The Prime Bank Cricket Club takes on Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club in a Super League stage game of the Dhaka Premier League T20 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Dhaka on Thursday.

After finishing atop the standings in the group stage, the Prime Bank Cricket Club are continuing their dominance in the Super League phase with two wins from three games. They are currently second in the Dhaka Premier League T20 standings, level on points with table-toppers Abahani Limited. The Prime Bank Cricket Club will head into Thursday's fixture on the back of a two-wicket win over Gazi Group Cricketers.

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club have also been in fine form in the Dhaka Premier League T20, finishing second in the group stage. With one win, one loss and one washed-out game in the Super League phase, they are currently third in the standings, just three points behind Abahani Limited and Prime Bank Cricket Club. Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club lost their last game to Abahani Limited by seven wickets via the Duckworth-Lewis method.

Squads to choose from

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Rakibul Hasan, Alok Kapali, Rony Talukdar, Amit Majumdar, Arafat Sunny Jr, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Miyah, Nahidul Islam, Monir Hossain Khan, Nayeem Hasan, Delawar Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu, Kazi Kamrul, Ali Mohammad Walid, Tariqul Islam

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club

Farhad Reza, Marshal Ayub, Imran Uzzaman, Raihan Uddin, Abu Sayem Chowdhury, Asif Ahmed Ratul, Joyraj Shaikh Emon, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Tauqir Khan, Towfif Khan, Shafiqul Islam, Enamul Haque Jr, Sharifullah, Fazle Mahmud Rabbi, Taibur Rahman Parvez, Saif Hassan, Kamrul Islam Rabbi

Probable Playing XIs

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Rony Talukdar, Rubel Mia, Anamul Haque (c & wk), Mohammad Mithun, Rakibul Hasan, Nahidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Alok Kapali, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman

Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club

Imran Uzzaman (wk), Saif Hassan, Fazle Mahmud, Marshall Ayub, Shamim Hossain, Sharifullah, Kamrul Islam, Farhad Reza (c), Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shafiqul Islam, Enamul Haque jnr

Match Details

Match: Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club, Super League, Dhaka Premier League T20

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium

Date and Time: 24th June, 6:00 PM IST

Pitch report

Due to persistent rain and heavy winds in Dhaka, the pitch at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium has become quite tough to score on. With a lot of moisture on offer, the medium pacers will look to dominate proceedings in Thursday's Dhaka Premier League T20 fixture. 120-130 could be a winning total at the venue.

Dhaka Premier League T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PBCC vs PDSC)

PBCC vs PDSC Dream11 Team - Dhaka Premier League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Mithun, Imran Uzzaman, Rony Talukar, Saif Hassan, Shamim Hossain, Fazle Mahmud, Alok Kapali, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Sharifullah, Shoriful Islam

Captain: Saif Hassan. Vice-captain: Nahidul Islam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque, Rony Talukar, Saif Hassan, Farhad Reza, Fazle Mahmud, Alok Kapali, Nahidul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Rejaur Rahman Raja, Shoriful Islam

Captain: Anamul Haque. Vice-captain: Rejaur Rahman Raja

