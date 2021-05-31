PBCC vs SCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 Match - June 1st, 2021

In a second round match of the Dhaka Premier League T20, the Prime Bank Cricket Club will lock horns with the Shinepukur Cricket Club at the BKSP-4 Stadium on Tuesday.

The Prime Bank Cricket Club started their Dhaka Premier League campaign with a win over Gazi Group Cricketers, courtesy of skipper Tamim Iqbal’s 46-run knock. Gazi posted 91/5 in 12 overs in a rain-curtailed game. In response, Tamim and Rony Talukdar helped the Prime Bank Cricket Club chase down the total in just 9.2 overs.

Meanwhile, the Shinepukur Cricket Club lost to Mohammedan Sporting Club by three wickets in their first Dhaka Premier League game. Shinepukur posted 125/6 in 20 overs, with Mohammedan chasing down the total with one ball to spare.

Squads to choose from

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Rakibul Hasan, Alok Kapali, Rony Talukdar, Amit Majumdar, Arafat Sunny Jr, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Miyah, Nahidul Islam, Monir Hossain Khan, Nayeem Hasan, Delawar Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu, Kazi Kamrul, Ali Mohammad Walid, Tariqul Islam

Shinepukur Cricket Club

Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Sabbir Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyaan, Mohor Sheikh Antor, Pritam Kumar, Robiul Islam, Sajjadul Haque Ripon, Hasan Murad, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Rabiul Haque, Iftekhar Sajjad Rony, Sheikh Jubair Hossain Sakib, Akishur Rahman Nabil, Avishek Das, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Probable Playing XIs

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Rakibul Hasan, Alok Kapali, Rony Talukdar, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Nahidul Islam, Nayeem Hasan, Nazmul Islam Apu

Shinepukur Cricket Club

Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Sabbir Hossain, Towhid Hridoy, Mahidul Islam Bhuiyaan, Mohor Sheikh Antor, Robiul Islam, Sajjadul Haque Ripon, Tanvir Islam, Sumon Khan, Iftekhar Sajjad Rony, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury

Match Details

Match: Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Shinepukur Cricket Club, Round 2, Dhaka Premier League

Date & Time: 1st June, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: BKSP-4, Dhaka

Pitch Report

While the spinners are getting a lot of assistance, there might not be much on offer for the pacers. Although the batsmen dominate the proceedings in the powerplay overs, the pitch gets difficult to bat on as the match progresses.

Dhaka Premier League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PBCC vs SCC)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Anamul Haque Bijoy, Mahidul Islam, Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukdar, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Sabbir Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, Alok Kapali, Shoriful Islam, Nahidul Islam

Captain: Tamim Iqbal. Vice-captain: Mustafizur Rahman

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anamul Haque Bijoy, Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Sabbir Hossain, Robiul Islam Haque, Mustafizur Rahman, Towhid Hridoy, Alok Kapali, Mrittunjoy Chowdhury, Nahidul Islam

Captain: Anamul Haque Bijoy. Vice-captain: Mohammad Mithun