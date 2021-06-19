PBCC vs SJDC Dream 11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today’s Bangabandhu Dhaka T20 League Match – June 19th, 2021

Prime Bank Cricket Club will take on Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the Bangabandhu Dhaka T20 League on June 19.

Prime Bank Cricket Club have been the best side in the Dhaka T20 League and currently top the table. They have won 9 of their 11 fixtures so far and are two points ahead of Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club and Abahani Limited. They also have the best Net Run Rate in the competition: +0.943. They are currently on a three-match winning run and defeated Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity by five wickets in their most recent game.

With six wins from 11 matches, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club are sixth in the league table. They have 13 points to their name and are level with Mohammedan Sporting Club. Their most recent match against Brothers Union finished without a result.

Squads to choose from:

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Tamim Iqbal, Mohammad Mithun, Anamul Haque Bijoy, Rakibul Hasan, Alok Kapali, Rony Talukdar, Amit Majumdar, Arafat Sunny Jr, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Rubel Miyah, Nahidul Islam, Monir Hossain Khan, Nayeem Hasan, Delawar Hossain, Nazmul Islam Apu, Kazi Kamrul, Ali Mohammad Walid, Tariqul Islam

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Mashrafe Mortaza, Imrul Kayes, Mohammad Ashraful, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Ziaur Rahman, Nasir Hossain, Tanvir Haider, Mohammad Ilyas, Fardeen Hasan Ani, Enamul Haque Enam, Salauddin Shakil, Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mehrab Hossain Joshi, Suhrawardi Shuvo, Ebadot Hossain Chowdhury, Shakil Ali, Abdul Halim.

Predicted Playing 11

Prime Bank Cricket Club

Tamim Iqbal, Rony Talukdar, Anamul Haque (c, wk), Mohammad Mithun, Amit Majumder, Nahidul Islam, Alok Kapali, Monir Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nayeem Hasan

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Shykat Ali, Imrul Kayes, Ziaur Rahman, Nurul Hasan (c, wk), Tanbir Hayder, Nasir Hossain, Elias Sunny, Mohammad Enamul, Abdul Halim, Ebadot Hossain, Salauddin Sakil.

Match Details

Match: Prime Bank Cricket Club vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club

Venue: Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka

Date and Time: 19th June 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Pitch Report

The Sher-e-Bangla pitch is balanced and has a bit of something for both bowlers and batsmen. Batting could prove to be difficult in the second innings. The batsmen will need to get themselves settled into the conditions before trying to switch gears. The average score here is 130.

Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions

PBCC vs SJDC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: M Mithun, N Hasan, T Iqbal, S Ali, R Talukdar, N Islam, Z Rahman, N Hossain, M Rahman, S Sakil, N Hasan

Captain: T Iqbal, Vice-Captain: N Islam

Fantasy Suggestion #2: M Mithun, N Hasan, T Iqbal, S Ali, R Talukdar, N Islam, Z Rahman, S Islam, M Rahman, S Sakil, N Hasan

Captain: M Rahman, Vice-Captain: S Sakil

