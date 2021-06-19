PBCC vs SJDC Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's Dhaka T20 match - June 19th, 2021

Prime Bank Cricket Club will face Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in Match No. 69 of the Dhaka T20 League 2021 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Prime Bank Cricket Club are the table toppers with nine wins from 11 games. They come into this contest on the back of three consecutive wins, and as their name suggests, they are in prime form. The Prime Bank Cricket Club have clearly been the most dominant side and will look to extend their winning run in the Dhaka T20 league.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club have managed only six wins and a tie from their 11 games. They have a tie and a win, respectively, from their last two games.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream 11 team for this Dhaka T20 fixture.

#3 Shoriful Islam

Bangladesh Training Session

Left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam tops the bowling charts for Prime Bank Cricket Club with 15 wickets. He is also the fifth-highest wicket-taker overall. Shoriful has bowled with a brilliant economy of 6.43. He averages 15.86, with best figures of 3/23.

For this Dhaka T20 league clash, the Bangladesh pacer is a key pick for your Dream 11 team as he has been instrumental with the ball.

#2 Salauddin Sakil

Salauddin Sakil has picked up the most wickets for Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club in the Dhaka T20 league. With 17 scalps, he is the third-highest wicket-taker overall as well.

He also has a fifer to his name, with 5/16 being his best figures. Sakil has an economy of 7.95. He is certainly a valuable choice for your Dream 11 team.

#1 Tamim Iqbal

New Zealand v Bangladesh - ODI Game 2

Tamim Iqbal is one of Bangladesh’s most prolific batsmen across formats. He is always amongst the runs and is a consistent performer. He is the leading run-getter for Prime Bank Cricket Club with 306 runs from 11 games. He is also fourth on the list of the overall highest run-scorers this season.

Tamim Iqbal has close to 1800 T20I and 6500 T20 runs in his career so far. He is vastly experienced and is an automatic selection for your Dream 11 team for the Dhaka T20 league clash between Prime Bank Cricket Club and Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club.

Edited by Prem Deshpande