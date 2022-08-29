PBD vs DGA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Match 9

In the ninth game of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Pindi Boys Defenders (PBD) will square off with Dubai Gymkhana (DGA) at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Monday (August 29). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the PBD vs DGA Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips and the pitch report.

Dubai Gymkhana lost their last game against Valley Boyz by seven wickets. The Defenders, meanwhile, are the strongest team in this year's competition, winning both games.

The Gymkhana will look to return to winning ways, but the Defenders are the stronger team and should prevail.

PBD vs DGA Match Details

The ninth game of the ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022 will be played on August 29 at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game is set to take place at 9:30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: PBD vs DGA, Match 9

Date and Time: August 29, 2022; 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The last game at the Tolerance Oval Stadium in Abu Dhabi was between Dubai Gymkhana and the Valley Boyz, where 367 runs were scored in 35 overs for the loss of ten wickets. The ball swings in the first innings, so both teams will look to bowl first on winning the toss.

PBD vs DGA Form Guide

PBD - W W

DGA - L

PBD vs DGA Probable Playing XIs

PBD

No injury update

Muhammad Yasir (c), Farhan Babar (wk), Rizwan Amanat Ali, Muhammad Imran, Sayed M Saqlain, Danish Qureshi, Salman Shahid, Wajid Khan, Salman Babar, Adeel Hanif, Muhammad Ali Maharvi

DGA

No injury update

Hamdan Tahir (wk), Jeevan Gangadharan, Mohammad Shahir, Muhammad Hassan, Syed Aashir, Waqas Ahmed, Bilal Azmat, Tashfen Yasin, Varun Anil, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Abid

PBD vs DGA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

F Babar (2 matches, 90 runs)

Babar is the best wicketkeeper pick for this game, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring big. He smashed 72 off 52 in his last game against Dubai Dare Devils.

Batters

J Gangadharan (1 match, 80 runs)

S Shahid and J Gangadharan are the two best batter picks for your Dream11 team. M Imran played exceptionally well in the last game, so he's also a good pick. He smashed 50 in his last game against Dubai Dare Devils.

All-rounders

W Khan (2 matches, 115 runs, 3 wickets)

S Babar and W Khan are the best all-rounder picks for your Dream11 team, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. W Ahmed is another good pick.

Bowlers

D Qureshi (2 matches, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks for your Dream11 team are D Qureshi and S M Saqlain. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. V Anil is another good pick.

PBD vs DGA match captain and vice-captain choices

W Khan

W Khan bats in the top order and also completes his quota of four overs, making him a safe option for captaincy. He has smashed 115 runs and taken three wickets in his last two games.

J Gangadharan

As the pitch is well-balanced, you can make J Gangadharan the captain of the grand league team. He smashed 80 off just 37 deliveries in his last game against Valley Boyz.

5 Must-Picks for PBD vs DGA, Match 9

W Khan 115 runs and 3 wickets 271 points J Gangadharan 80 runs 114 points S M Saqlain 9 runs and 3 wickets 105 points F Babar 90 runs 150 points D Qureshi 3 wickets 101 points

Pindi Boys Defenders vs Dubai Gymkhana Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to pick at least three all-rounders who bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Pindi Boys Defenders vs Dubai Gymkhana Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: F Babar

Batters: J Gangadharan, M Shahir, S Shahid, M Imran

All-rounders: W Ahmed, S Babar, W Khan

Bowlers: D Qureshi, S M Saqlain, V Anil Arora

Pindi Boys Defenders vs Dubai Gymkhana Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: F Babar

Batters: J Gangadharan, M Shahir, S Shahid

All-rounders: W Ahmed, S Babar, W Khan, S Aashir

Bowlers: D Qureshi, S M Saqlain, V Anil Arora

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav