PBD vs FM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Match 1

Pindi Boys Defenders CC (PBD) will take on Future Mattress (FM) in the first match of the ICC Academy Summer Cup on Saturday at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi.

Future Mattress performed exceptionally well in the Bukhatir League and are expected to continue their good form here. Meanwhile, the Boys Defenders are also a formidable unit comprising experienced and in-form players.

Pindi Boys will look to start their campaign on a winning note, but Future Mattress are a better team and expected to prevail.

PBD vs FM Probable Playing XIs

PBD

Salman Babar (wk), Farhan babar, Muhammad Imran OD, Rizwan Amanat Ali, Babar Ghazanfar, Salman Shahid, Muhammad Imran-II, Irfan Ali-II, Saqib Manshad, Farhan Ahmad, Asfandyar Khan

FM

Abdul Shakoor (wk), Ansar Khan, Alishan Sharafu, Adil Mirza, Muhammad Usman, Zawar Farid, Tasawar Jammu, Muhammad Azhar, Umair Ali, Matiullah Khan, Raja Akifullah Khan

Match Details

Match: PBD vs FM, ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: August 20, 2022; 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Tolerance Oval, Abu Dhabi.

The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi is batting-friendly. Batting gets easier in the second innings, so both teams will look to win the toss and chase, making for a high-scoring game.

PBD vs FM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

A Shakoor, who has played exceptionally well in the last few domestic games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for this game. He bats in the top order and could also fetch additional points from catches and stumpings.

Batters

R Amanat Ali and M Usman are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. A Gul is another good pick. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few games.

All-rounders

R Mustafa and A Lakra are the two best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. W Khan is another good pick.

Bowlers

The top Dream11 bowler picks for this game are U Ali and S Manshad. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are expected to bowl at the death. D Qureshi is another good pick.

Three top players to pick in PBD vs FM Dream11 prediction team

R Amanat Ali (PBD)

A Lakra (FM)

R Mustafa (FM)

Pindi Boys Defenders CC vs Future Mattress Dream11 Prediction (ICC Academy Summer Cup 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Shakoor, R Amanat Ali, A Gul, M Usman, A Sharafu, A Lakra, W Khan, R Mustafa, U Ali, S Manshad, D Qureshi.

Captain: R Mustafa. Vice Captain: A Lakra.

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Shakoor, R Amanat Ali, A Gul, M Usman, H Ali, A Lakra, W Khan, R Mustafa, U Ali, S Manshad, M Mudassar.

Captain: R Mustafa. Vice Captain: A Gul.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Bhargav