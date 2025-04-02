PBR vs MIS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Bago T10 Blast, Match 23

The 23rd match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will see Pirates Bay Raiders (PBR) square off against Mt Irvine Surfers (MIS) at Shaw Park in Scarborough on Wednesday, April 2. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBR vs MIS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Mt Irvine Surfers have won five of their last seven matches. They won their last match against No Mans Land Explorers by 31 runs. Pirates Bay Raiders, on the other hand, have won all of their last six matches of the tournament.

These two teams have played four head-to-head matches. Pirates Bay Raiders have won all these matches.

PBR vs MIS Match Details

The 23rd match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will be played on April 2 at the Shaw Park in Scarborough. The game is set to take place at 9:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBR vs MIS, 23rd Match

Date and Time: 2nd April 2025, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Shaw Park, Scarborough

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaw Park in Scarborough is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good-scoring match.

The last match played at this venue was between Store Bay Snorkelers and King Bay Royals where a total of 199 runs were scored at a loss of 15 wickets.

PBR vs MIS Form Guide

PBR - Won 6 of their last 6 matches

MIS - Won 5 of their last 7 matches

PBR vs MIS Probable Playing XI

PBR Playing XI

No injury updates.

E Lewis, N Stewart, M Richards, S Duncan, M James, K Richards, M Komal (wk), D Thomas (wk), J Telemaque, R Forde, J Gangoo.

MIS Playing XI

No injury updates.

A Shehzad (wk), K Kallicharan, S Rambaran, S Duncan, C Thurton, S Peters, K Dillon, S Thomas, R Jaipaul, S Roopnarine.

PBR vs MIS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

C Thurton

C Thurton is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will open the innings for his team and can once again perform well. Thurton has smashed 89 runs in the last six matches. A Shehzad is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

E Lewis

K Kallicharan and E Lewis are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. E Lewis is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. Lewis has smashed 404 runs in the last five matches. Lezama is another good batter for today's nail-biting match.

All-rounders

S Rambaran

S Roopnarine and S Rambaran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match.

S Rambaran will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 97 runs and taken eight wickets in just seven matches. M Richards is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Stewart

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Stewart and R Jaipaul. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. N Stewart will complete his quota of overs. He has taken five wickets and smashed 182 runs in the last five matches. S Duncan is another good bowler for today's match.

PBR vs MIS match captain and vice-captain choices

E Lewis

E Lewis is one of the most crucial picks from Pirates Bay Raiders as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings and he is great for. Lewis has smashed 404 runs in just five matches.

K Kallicharan

K Kallicharan is one of the most crucial picks from the Mt Irvine Surfers squad. He is in top-notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. Kallicharan will bat in the top order. He has smashed 306 runs in the last seven matches.

5 Must-Picks for PBR vs MIS, 23rd Match

S Rambaran

K Kallicharan

S Roopnarine

N Stewart

E Lewis

Pirates Bay Raiders vs Mt Irvine Surfers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pirates Bay Raiders vs Mt Irvine Surfers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: C Thurton.

Batters: K Kallicharan, E Lewis.

All-rounders: S Rambaran, S Roopnarine, S Duncan, M Richards, S Hooper.

Bowlers: N Stewart, S Duncan, R Jaipaul.

Pirates Bay Raiders vs Mt Irvine Surfers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: A Shehzad.

Batters: K Kallicharan, E Lewis.

All-rounders: S Rambaran, S Roopnarine, S Duncan, M Richards, S Hooper.

Bowlers: N Stewart, K Dilion, R Jaipaul.

