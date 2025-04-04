PBR vs NML Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Bago T10 Blast, Match 28

The 28th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will see Pirates Bay Raiders (PBR) squaring off against No Mans Land Explorers (NML) at the Shaw Park in Scarborough on Saturday, April 5. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the PBR vs NML Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks, and the pitch report.

No Mans Land Explorers have won only two of their last nine matches. They lost their last match to Store Bay Snorkelers by 64 runs. Pirates Bay Raiders, on the other hand, have won all of their last seven matches of the tournament.

These two teams have played five head-to-head matches. Pirates Bay Raiders have won three matches, while No Mans Land Explorers have won two matches.

PBR vs NML Match Details

The 28th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will be played on April 5 at the Shaw Park in Scarborough. The game will begin at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

PBR vs NML, 28th Match

Date and Time: 5 April 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Shaw Park, Scarborough

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaw Park in Scarborough is good for batters. The team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Mt Irvine Surfers and Kings Bay Royals, where a total of 191 runs were scored at a loss of six wickets.

PBR vs NML Form Guide

PBR - Won 7 of their last 7 matches

NML - Won 2 of their last 9 matches

PBR vs NML Probable Playing XI

PBR Playing XI

No injury updates

E Lewis, N Stewart, M Richards, S Duncan, M James, K Richards, M Komal (wk), D Thomas (wk), J Telemaque, R Forde, and J Gangoo.

NML Playing XI

No injury updates

T Castro, L Lezama, A Mahase, D Sween, C Kalawan, I Khan, A George, C Raymond, K Samuel, and J Persaud (wk).

PBR vs NML Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

J Persaud

J Persaud is no doubt the best wicketkeeper pick for today's match. He will open the innings for his team and can once again perform well. He has smashed 105 runs in the last nine matches. M Komal is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

E Lewis

E Lewis and L Lezama are the two best batter picks for today's Dream11 team. E Lewis is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. He has smashed 405 runs in the last six matches. D Sween is another good batter for today's match.

All-rounders

S Hooper

I Khan and S Hooper are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. S Hooper will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 56 runs and taken eight wickets in just five matches. M Richards is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Stewart

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Stewart and J Telemaque. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. N Stewart will complete his quota of overs. He has taken five wickets and smashed 182 runs in the last six matches. J Gangoo is another good bowler for today's match.

PBR vs NML match captain and vice-captain choices

E Lewis

E Lewis is one of the most crucial picks from Pirates Bay Raiders, as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings and he is great for.. He has smashed 405 runs in just six matches.

N Stewart

N Stewart is another crucial pick from Pirates Bay Raiders squad. He is in superb form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has taken five wickets and smashed 182 runs in the last six matches.

5 Must-Picks for PBR vs NML, 28th Match

N Stewart

E Lewis

S Hooper

M Richards

I Khan

Pirates Bay Raiders vs No Mans Land Explorers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be good and well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pirates Bay Raiders vs No Mans Land Explorers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: J Persaud

Batters: L Lezama, E Lewis

All-rounders: M Richards, S Hooper, S Duncan, C Kalawan, T Castro, I Khan

Bowlers: N Stewart, J Telemaque

Pirates Bay Raiders vs No Mans Land Explorers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: M Komal

Batters: L Lezama, E Lewis

All-rounders: M Richards, S Hooper, S Duncan, T Castro, I Khan

Bowlers: N Stewart, J Telemaque, J Gangoo

