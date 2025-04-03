PBR vs PPS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for West Indies Bago T10 Blast, Match 26

The 26th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will see Pirates Bay Raiders (PBR) squaring off against Pigeon Point Skiers (PPS) at the Shaw Park in Scarborough on Friday, April 4. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the PBR vs PPS Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Ad

Pigeon Point Skiers have won four of their last eight matches. They sustained a loss in their last fixture against Kings Bag Royals by 37 runs. Pirates Bay Raiders, on the other hand, have won all of their last seven matches.

These two teams have played five head-to-head matches. Pirates Bay Raiders have won all the matches while Pigeon Point Skiers have won only one match.

PBR vs PPS Match Details

The 26th match of the West Indies Bago T10 Blast will be played on April 4 at the Shaw Park in Scarborough. The game is set to take place at 12:00 AM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Ad

Trending

PBR vs PPS, 26th Match

Date and Time: 4th April 2025, 12:00 AM IST

Venue: Shaw Park, Scarborough

Pitch Report

The pitch at Shaw Park in Scarborough is good for batters. Team winning the toss should look to bat first and try to score a lot of runs. Fans can expect a good scoring match. The last match played at this venue was between Mt Irvine Surfers and Pirates Bay Raiders, where a total of 167 runs were scored at a loss of 13 wickets.

Ad

PBR vs PPS Form Guide

PBR - Won 7 of their last 7 matches

PPS - Won 4 of their last 8 matches

PBR vs PPS Probable Playing XI

PBR Playing XI

No injury updates

E Lewis, N Stewart, M Richards, S Duncan, M James, K Richards, M Komal (wk), D Thomas (wk), J Telemaque, R Forde, J Gangoo

PPS Playing XI

No injury updates

J Kent (wk), A Providence, D Moore, H Boyce, A Alexander, J Bootan, A Desvignes, J Boyce, B Melville, D Roberts, S Sheppard

Ad

PBR vs PPS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Kent

J Kent is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match. He will open the innings for his team and can once again perform well. He has smashed 161 runs in the last seven matches. M Komal is another good wicket-keeper option for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

E Lewis

E Lewis and A Cooper are the two best batsmen picks for today's Dream11 team. E Lewis is a hard hitter who can score a lot of runs at this venue. He will open the innings for his team. He has smashed 405 runs in the last six matches. M James is another good batter for today's match.

Ad

All-rounders

J Bootan

J Bootan and A Providence are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team. Both players are crucial for today's match. J Bootan will bat in the top order and bowl a good number of overs in today's match. He has smashed 198 runs and taken 6 wickets in just eight matches. M Richards is another good all-rounder for today's match.

Bowlers

N Stewart

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Stewart and J Telemaque. Both the pacers can take a lot of wickets at this venue. N Stewart will complete his quota of overs. He has taken 5 wickets and smashed 182 runs in the last six matches. J Gangoo is another good bowler for today's match.

Ad

PBR vs PPS match captain and vice-captain choices

E Lewis

E Lewis is one of the most crucial picks from Pirates Bay Raiders as the pitch is expected to support batters. He will open the innings and he is great for.. He has smashed 405 runs in just six matches.

J Bootan

J Bootan is one of the most crucial picks from the Pigeon Point Skiers squad. He is in top notch form and can once again perform well at this venue. He will bat in the top order and complete his quota of overs. He has smashed 198 runs and taken 6 wickets in just eight matches.

Ad

5 Must-Picks for PBR vs PPS, 26th Match

N Stewart

E Lewis

J Bootan

A Cooper

S Hooper

Pirates Bay Raiders vs Pigeon Point Skiers Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is expected to be well-balanced, it is advisable to make a team keeping that in mind. Making hard hitters or all-rounders the captain or vice-captain is the best way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues in today's match.

Pirates Bay Raiders vs Pigeon Point Skiers Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Ad

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: J Kent

Ad

Batters: A Cooper, E Lewis

All-rounders: M Richards, S Hooper, A Providence, J Bootan, N Ali, S Duncan

Bowlers: N Stewart, J Telemaque

Pirates Bay Raiders vs Pigeon Point Skiers Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: J Kent

Ad

Batters: A Cooper, E Lewis

All-rounders: M Richards, S Hooper, A Providence, J Bootan, N Ali

Bowlers: N Stewart, J Telemaque, J Gangoo

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking to improve your fantasy team? Download CricRocket and get expert teams, venue details, pitch report and in-depth player stats! 🚀☄️