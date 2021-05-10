PBV vs PCR Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague Match - May 11, 2021

Prague Barbarians Vandals will take on Prague CC Rooks in the 30th match of ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground on Tuesday.

Prague Barbarians Vandals have won four of their six matches and are currently second in the Group B points table. They won their last ECS T10 Prague match against United CC by 23 runs.

Prague CC Rooks, on the other hand, have lost as many as five matches and find themselves languishing at the bottom of the Group B points table. They will be desperately looking to open their account in the ECS T10 Prague tomorrow.

Squads to choose from

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Sahil Grover, Pradeep Gangappa, Sabawoon Davizi, Sumit Pokhriyal, Divyendra Singh (C & WK), Jahanur Hoque, Vamshi Krishna, Yashwantha Salian, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Pankaj Pundir, Uday Gali, Bilal Samad, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar, Ravi Sangam, Sagar Madhireddy and Pydi Karthik.

Prague CC Rooks

Kamaldeep Singh, Rohit Deshmoyni, Jinnu Panilet, Manish Sahijwani, Sujith Gopalakrishnan (WK), Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Vishwanathan, Naveen Padmaraju (C), Dijo Vincent, Naveen Gunasekaran, Avinash Kumar, Vinod Suthar, Jeet Shah, Christopher Tebb, Dipankumar Patel, Sumeet Malik, Jahangir Wani, Murali Krishna, Abhishek Pal and Dan Casey.

Probable Playing XIs

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Divyendra Singh (C & WK), Sabawoon Davizi, Uday Gali, Bilal Samad, Andrew Sim, Amritpal Rai, Pankaj Pundir, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Sagar Madhireddy, Jahanur Hoque, Muralidhara Vandrasi.

Prague CC Rooks

Naveen Padmaraju (C), Jinnu Panilet, Sujith Gopalakrishnan (WK), Christopher Tebb, Jeet Shah, Rohit Deshmoyni, Naveen Gunasekaran, Karthick Gopalakrishnan, Kasi Viswanathan, Jahangir Wani, Abhishek Pal.

Match Details

Match: Prague Barbarians Vandals vs Prague CC Rooks, Match 30

Date & Time: 11th May 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague.

Pitch Report

Although the wicket at the Vinor Cricket Ground is a sporting one, it has dramatically favored the bowlers in the last couple of ECS T10 Prague matches. Anything close to 100 should be a good first innings score at the venue.

ECS T10 Prague Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PBV vs PCR)

PBV vs PCR Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions - ECS T10 Prague

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Divyendra Singh, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Viswanathan, Jahanur Hoque, Naveen Padmaraju, Naveen Gunasekaran, Sabawoon Davizi, Amritpal Rai, Rohit Deshmoyni, Sagar Madhireddy, Christopher Tebb.

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi. Vice-captain: Naveen Padmaraju.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Divyendra Singh, Jinnu Panilet, Kasi Viswanathan, Jahanur Hoque, Naveen Padmaraju, Naveen Gunasekaran, Sabawoon Davizi, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Amritpal Rai, Rohit Deshmoyni, Christopher Tebb.

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi. Vice-captain: Naveen Gunasekaran.