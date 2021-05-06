PBV vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Prague match - May 7th, 2021

Prague Barbarians Vandals will take on Prague Spartans Vanguards in the seventeenth match of the ECS T10 Prague at the Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague, on Friday.

Prague Barbarians Vandals are having a great run this season as they sit atop the table. They have emerged victorious in both their matches so far. Prague Barbarians Vandals will be looking to continue their winning momentum in this match too.

Prague Spartans Vanguards are second in the points table, just behind the Prague Barbarians Vandals, due to a slight difference in the Net Run Rate (NRR). They have also won both their games this season. The team will be looking to win this match and capture the top spot

Squads to choose from

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Sahil Grover, Pradeep Gangappa, Sabawoon Davizi, Sumit Pokhriyal, Divyendra Singh (C), Jahanur Hoque, Vamshi Krishna, Yashwantha Salian, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Pankaj Pundir, Uday Gali, Bilal Samad, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar, Ravi Sangam, Sagar Madhireddy, Pydi Karthik, Andrew Sim

Prague Spartans Vanguards

Neeraj Tyagi (C), Satyajit Sengupta, Karthik Ekambaram, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Parth Bhalodiya, Sandeep Kumar, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Suhaib Wani, Arman Bhuiyan, Farooq Abdullah, Shobhit Bhatia, Ashutosh Arya, Vignesh Kumar, Varun Mehta, Shanmugham Ravi, Dheeraj Thakur

Probable Playing XIs

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Sahil Grover, Pradeep Gangappa, Sabawoon Davizi, Divyendra Singh, Yashwantha Salian, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Uday Gali, Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar, Sagar Madhireddy, Andrew Sim

Prague Spartans Vanguards

Neeraj Tyagi, Satyajit Sengupta, Karthik Ekambaram, Kranthi Venkataswamy, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Arman Bhuiyan, Farooq Abdullah, Shobhit Bhatia, Ashutosh Arya, Varun Mehta, Dheeraj Thakur

Match Details

Match: Prague Barbarians Vandals vs Prague Spartans Vanguards, Match 17

Date and Time: May 7th 2021, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground is best suited for bowlers. The pacers will play an important role as the wicket offers a decent amount of pace and bounce. The team winning the toss would most probably opt to field first.

Batters might struggle to pile up runs on the board but could surely give their opponents a run for their money if they manage to stay longer at the crease.

PBV vs PSV Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PBV vs PSV Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shobhit Bhatia, Divyendra Singh, Sahil Grover, Karthik Venkataswamy, Arman Bhuiyan, Satyajit Sengupta, Sabawoon Davizi, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Farooq Abdullah, Amritpal Rai, Piyush Kumar

Captain: Sabawoon Davizi Vice-captain: Arman Bhuiyan

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Divyendra Singh, Sahil Grover, Karthik Venkataswamy, Arman Bhuiyan, Satyajit Sengupta, Sabawoon Davizi, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Andrew Sim, Amritpal Rai, Farooq Abdullah, Sagar Mahireddy

Captain: Muralidhara Vandrasi Vice-captain: Satyajit Sengupta