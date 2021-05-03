PBV vs UCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's ECS T10 Czech Republic, Prague match - May 4, 2021

The eighth match of the ECS T10 Czech Republic, Prague tournament, will see Prague Barbarians Vandals square off against the United CC at the Vinor Cricket Ground.

Prague Barbarians Vandals defeated Prague CC Rooks in the grand finale of the ECN Czech Super Series Week 3, 2020. Sabawoon Davizi top-scorer with 154 runs in five matches last season while Sagar Madhireddy picked up the most wickets (6) for his team.

United CC, meanwhile, finished in last spot in the ECN Czech Super Series last season. Abhimanyu Singh was their top run scorer with 70 runs in three matches. Mustafa Nawab picked up two wickets in three matches. Both of them are expected to do well this season.

Squads to choose from

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Amritpal Rai, Jahanur Hoque, Pydi Karthik, Uday Gali, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Pankaj Pundir, Piyush Kumar, Ravi Sangam, Bilal Samad, Muralidhara Vandrasi, Sabawoon Davizi, Sagar Madhireddy, Sumit Pokdiyal, Vamshi Krishna, Yashwantha Salian, Divyendra Singh, Pradeep Gangappa, Sahil Grover

United CC

Abhiskeh Deshpande, Manish Singh, Meet Parikh, Rhuturaj Magare, Senthil Kumar, Shashvat Raizada, Shyamal Joshi, Vivek Shankar, Chaitanya Parachure, Mustafa Nawab, Neelesh Pandit, Pramod Bagauly, Saurabh Await, Ayush Sharma, Kunal Deshmukh, Piyushsingh Baghel, Rakesh Bomishetti, Ritesh Khanna, Abhimanyu Singh, Amit Pangarkar, Chetan Sharma, Ghanshyam Kumar

Probable Playing XIs

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Sabawoon Davizi, Sahil Grover, Sagar Madhireddy, Yashwantha Salian, Jahanur Hoque, Pradeep Gangappa, Divyendra Singh, Uday Gali, Kushagra Bhatnagar, Sumit Pokriyal, Bilal Samad

United CC

Abhimanyu Singh, Shyamal Joshi, Pramod Bagauly, Rhuturaj Magare, Amit Pangarkar,Neelesh Pandit, Mustafa Nawab, Kunal Deshmukh, Chaitanya Parchure, Kunal Deshmukh, Abhiskeh Deshpande

Match Details

Match: Prague Barbarians Vandals vs United CC, Match 8

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground

Date and Time (IST): 4th May, 6:30 PM

Pitch report

The Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague is known to assist both batsmen and bowlers equally. However, on Day 1, only one of the teams dominated with the willow by scoring 158 runs in 10 overs.

With bowlers dominating in other games on the first day, we can expect first innings scores of 80-100. Chasing teams did well compared to teams batting first on the opening day of the competition.

ECS T10 Czech Republic, Prague 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (PBV vs UCC)

PBV vs UCC Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sahil Grover, Jahanur Hoque, Rhuturaj Magare, Sabawoon Davizi, Shyamal Joshi, Neelesh Pandit, Sumit Pokriyal, Pramod Bagauly, Bilal Samad, Mustafa Nawab, Kunal Deshmukh

Captain: Neelesh Pandit Vice-captain: Sabawoon Davizi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abhimanyu Singh, Shyamal Joshi, Rhuturaj Magare, Sabawoon Davizi, Shyamal Joshi, Uday Gali, Sumit Pokriyal, Bilal Samad, Mustafa Nawab, Kunal Deshmukh, Sagar Madhireddy

Captain: Abhimanyu Singh Vice-captain: Rhuturaj Magare