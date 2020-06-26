PBVA vs BBCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - June 27th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PBVA vs BBCC of ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3.

Prague Barbarians Vandals take on Budejovice Barracudas CC in Match 4 of ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The final game on Day 1 of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3 has the Prague Barbarians Vandals facing Budejovice Barracudas CC at the Scott Page Field.

Prior to the start of this fixture, both teams will have played a game each, and would have gotten to know the conditions better. Despite both teams looking strong on paper, the Vandals will head into this game as the favourites.

Nevertheless, we can expect a high-octane clash to close proceedings on Day 1, one that should entice all Dream11 fans.

Squads to choose from

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Pradeep Gangappa, Divyendra Singh, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Pradeep Balakrishnan, Honey Gori, M Sai Vandrasi, Pankaj Kumar, Uday Gali, Shantanu Kulkarni, Jafar Stooman, Sagar Madhireddy, Birendra Kumar and Kushagra Bhatnagar

Budejovice Barracudas CC

Arun Natarajan, Ayush Sharma, Milan Varsadiya, Anbu Poosakkanu, Daniel Parrot, Rakesh Kumar, Philip Butterill, Ritesh Khanna, Ajay Mishra, Krishnamoorthy Velusamy, Sazzad Mahmood, Praveen Muthusamy, Ambar Kachale, Rahul Mishra, Joseph Foster, Nagarajan Murugan, Uday Kumar and Legi Sam

Predicted Playing XIs

Prague Barbarians Vandals

D Singh, P Gangappa, H Gori, J Hoque, M Sai Vandrasi, S Kulkarni, P Balakrishnan, J Stooman, K Bhatnagar, B Kumar and P Kumar

Budejovice Barracudas CC

A Natarajan, A Sharma, M Varsadiya, D Parrot, R Kumar, A Mishra, P Muthusamy, A Kachale, J Foster, N Murugan and R Khanna

Match Details

Match: Prague Barbarians Vandals vs Budejovice Barracudas CC

Date: 27th June 2020, at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Prague

Pitch Report

The threat of rain looms large over this game, although it is highly likely for a game to be completed on Saturday. Having said that, the cloudy conditions should aid the pacers with some lateral movement early on. Both teams should look to bat first and pile the runs on the board, with 80 being par.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PBVA vs BBCC Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Natarajan, J Hoque, D Parrot, M Varsadiya, A Sharma, H Gori, A Mishra, R Khanna, J Stooman, K Bhatnagar and P Muthusamy

Captain: A Mishra, Vice-Captain: J Hoque

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Singh, J Hoque, P Balakrishnan, M Varsadiya, A Sharma, H Gori, A Mishra, R Khanna, J Stooman, J Foster and P Muthusamy

Captain: A Mishra, Vice-Captain: H Gori