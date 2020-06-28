PBVA vs PSM Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - June 28th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PBVA vs PSM match of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers take on Prague Barbarians Vandals in the ECN Czech T10 Super Series.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

For the second time today, the Prague Spartans Mobilizers take on Prague Barbarians Vandals in the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3. However, the stakes are higher this time with a place in the final hanging in the balance.

The previous game saw the Vandals hammer the Mobilizers by a huge margin of 33 runs and should give PBVA a lot of confidence heading into this game. On the other hand, the Mobilizers would ideally want to forget the loss and try and put in a better performance at the Scott Page Field.

With all to play for in this game, we should be in for a cracking encounter in Prague.

Click here for Live Cricket Score & Ball by Ball Commentary

Squads to choose from

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Pradeep Gangappa, Divyendra Singh, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Pradeep Balakrishnan, Honey Gori, M Sai Vandrasi, Pankaj Kumar, Uday Gali, Shantanu Kulkarni, Jafar Stooman, Sagar Madhireddy, Birendra Kumar and Kushagra Bhatnagar

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Advertisement

Sarthak Bhatta, Naveen Purandhar, Vaibhav Naukudkar, Ketan Pathak, Surya Chembrolu, Prasad Ramachandran, M Sahadat Hossain, Mani Paduru, Purvang Trambadia, Ashutosh Arya, Arun Konda, Sukhwinder Singh, Arman Bhuiyan, Vignesh Manohar Kumar, Swamy Madhav, Ishan Saraswat, Shanmugham Ravi, Suresh Babu and Gokul Sai

Predicted Playing XIs

Prague Barbarians Vandals

Divyendra Singh, Pradeep Gangappa, Pradeepraj Balakrishnan, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Uday Gali, Honey Gori, Sagar Madhireddy, Birendra Kumar and Kusagra Bhatnagar.

Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Vaibhav Naukudkar, Mani Paduru, Prasad Ramachandran, Md Saadat Hossain Sagor, Manohar Kumar, Ashutosh Arya, Sarthak Bhatta, Arun Konda, Shanmugam Ravi, Suresh Kuramboyina and Gokul Namburi

Match Details

Match: Prague Barbarians Vandals vs Prague Spartans Mobilizers

Date: 28th June 2020, at 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Prague

Pitch Report

The pitch is a touch on the slower side with the odd ball keeping low as well. With some swing on offer for the pacers, the batsmen will have to bide their time in the middle before going big. There isn't any turn on offer for the spinners, which the batsmen can take advantage of as both sides look to bat first in this high-octane encounter.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 3 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

PBVA vs PSM Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Singh, S Davizi, V Naukudkar, P Balakrishnan, H Gori, A Arya, M Sahadat Hossain, S Madhireddy, G Sai Namburi, S Ravi and S Babu

Captain: A Arya, Vice-Captain: S Davizi

Fantasy Suggestion #2: D Singh, S Davizi, V Naukudkar, M Paduru, H Gori, A Arya, M Sahadat Hossain, S Madhireddy, B Kumar, S Ravi and G Sai Namburi

Captain: A Arya, Vice-Captain: H Gori