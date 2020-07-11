PBVAv BRG Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's ECN Czech T10 Super Series Match - July 11th, 2020

Here are a few fantasy tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PBVA v BRG match of ECN Czech T10 Super Series 2020.

Prague Barbarian Vandals take on Brno Rangers in today's fourth match of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series Week 5.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

The fourth game on the opening day of Week 5 of the ECN Czech Super Series T10 League 2020 will see the Prague Barbarian Vandals take on the Brno Rangers.

The Rangers came through Week 4 of the tournament unscathed, winning every game they played as they went on to win their group. The Vandals, on the other hand, finished second in their group before winning the eliminator and the final to book their tickets to the finals week.

With the kind of players these two teams have in their arsenal, we could be up for a high-voltage clash between two champion teams.

Squads to choose from

Prague Barbarian Vandals

Pradeep Gangappa, Divyendra Singh, Sabawoon Davizi, Jahanur Hoque, Andrew Sim, Pradeep Balakrishnan, Honey Gori, M Sai Vandrasi, Pankaj Kumar, Uday Gali, Shantanu Kulkarni, Jafar Stooman, Sagar Madhireddy, Birendra Kumar and Kushagra Bhatnagar.

Brno Rangers

Ushan Gunathilake, Dylan Steyn, Somesekhar Banerjee, Anthony Francis, Saquib Sadiq, Rohit Ogale, Amit Vyas, Naveed Ahmed, Tripurari Kanhya Lal, Balu Babukuttan, Rahat Ali, Somsuvro Basu, Vikram Padigala, Sandeep Tiwari and Arun Mathew.

Predicted Playing XIs

PBVA

S Davizi, H Gori, D Singh, P Balakrishnan, P Gangappa, J Hoque, A Sim, U Gali, J Stooman, S Madhireddy, B Kumar.

BRG

S Banerjee, TK Lal, U Gunathilake, V Padigala, N Ahmed, D Steyn, S Tiwari, S Sadiq, A Francis, R Ali, S Basu.

Match Details

Match: Prague Barbarian Vandals v Brno Rangers

Date: July 11, 2020 at 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Prague

Pitch Report

While batting-friendly tracks have been a feature of the tournament so far, the overhead clouds could be decisive, helping the bowlers get the movement they need to trouble the batsman. The batsman could take on the spinners in a bid to make some quick runs though, and a total of 100-110 could be defendable on this pitch.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Fantasy Suggestions

PBVA v BRG Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: D Steyn, D Singh, S Banerjee, S Davizi, P Balakrishnan, N Ahmed, T Kanhya Lal, H Gori, R Ali, S Tiwari, K Bhatnagar.

Captain - H Gori, Vice-captain - T Kanhya Lal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: U Gunathilake, D Singh, S Banerjee, S Davizi, P Balakrishnan, N Ahmed, T Kanhya Lal, H Gori, J Stooman, S Tiwari, K Bhatnagar.

Captain - S Davizi, Vice-captain - H Gori