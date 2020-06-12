PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Czech Super Series T10 League Match - June 13th, 2020

Here are a few tips to help you pick your Dream11 team for PBVI vs BCC match of the Czech T10 Super Series 2020.

In the second match of the Czech T10 Super Series 2020, the Prague Barbarian Visigoths face Bohemian CC.

ECN Czech Super Series T10 Dream11 Fantasy

The second Group 1 game of the ECN Czech T10 Super Series has the Prague Barbarian Visigoths up against Bohemian CC.

This match will be PBVI's second one on the trot, as the Visigoths scheduled to feature in the league opener as well. They will be up against another resourceful unit in Bohemian CC, who will be eyeing a winning start to the campaign.

Given the nature of this league, both teams cannot afford to lose this one, which should make for a good contest in Prague.

Squads to choose from

PBVI

S Grover, A Rai, Y Salian, P Kumar, S Pohkriyal, C Meher, C Thambi, V Krishnan, H Chaganty, P Nandivada, R Rungta, N Achuthan, B Samad, R Sangam and B Inamdar

BCC

M Zubair, M Nabeel, S Saqib Mukhtar, Z Mahmood, I ul-Haq, PR Jagtap, M Usman, GM Hasnat, J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, A Farhad, S Bhuiyan, R Sharma, A Waqar, W ur-Rehman, W Sardar Khan, A Javed, S Kakaria and H Hassan.

Predicted Playing XIs

PBVI

S Grover, A Rai, Y Salian, S Pokhriyal, P Kumar, C Thambi, V Krishnan, R Rungta, N Achuthan, B Samad and P Nandivada

BCC

M Zubair, S Saqib Mukhtar, Z Mahmood, PR Jagtap, J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, S Bhuiyan, A Waqar, A Farhat, W Sardar Khan and W ur-Rehman

Match Details

Match: Prague Barbarian Visigoths vs Bohemian CC

Date: June 13, 2020, at 3:30 PM IST

Venue: June Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

A few clouds are expected to show up, with a small threat of rain lingering as well. In stark contrast, the pitch will be a good one to bat on with some help expected to be on offer for the pacers. Both teams would ideally want to bowl first upon winning the toss.

ECN Czech T10 Super Series Fantasy Suggestions

PBVI vs BCC Dream11 Fantasy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Grover, Z Mahmood, Y Salian, S Pokhriyal, J Iqbal, R Singh Bist, C Thambi, A Waqar, W Sardar Khan, B Samad and N Achuthan.

Captain - J Iqbal, Vice-captain - S Grover

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Grover, Z Mahmood, P Kumar, S Pokhriyal, J Iqbal, A Farhad, C Thambi, A Waqar, W Sardar Khan, B Samad and R Rungta

Captain - J Iqbal, Vice-captain - C Thambi